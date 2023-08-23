Little Rock public housing authority commissioner resigns from panel

A member of the Little Rock public housing authority's board of commissioners announced his resignation during a meeting Wednesday, meaning the Little Rock Board of Directors will have the opportunity to confirm a total of three people to the five-member panel in the near future.

Commissioner Louis Jackson's resignation would take effect immediately after the meeting, he said. Two other commissioners' terms are expiring Sept. 30.

Jackson was in his second term as a designated public housing resident on the board of commissioners.

The city's Board of Directors confirmed Jackson to his first five-year term in December 2015 and confirmed him to a second term in November 2020.

The remaining housing commissioners will have to name someone to fill the remainder of Jackson's unexpired term, which runs until Nov. 1, 2025.

Sitting housing commissioners appoint or reappoint individuals to the panel, but the city's Board of Directors must confirm their selections.

Commissioner Leta Anthony at the meeting on Wednesday described Jackson as "a success story" for having moved on from receiving housing subsidies. She said Jackson had to "bow out" of the process because of the qualifications associated with the resident commissioner.

During the same meeting, acting on a motion from Anthony, commissioners voted to reappoint board chairman H. Lee Lindsey and commissioner Branndii Peterson. Both are first-term commissioners whose current terms expire Sept. 30.

Commissioner Kerry Wright abstained from the vote.

It was the first board meeting since the housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, was assigned the status of a "troubled" performer in an Aug. 9 score report issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Real Estate Assessment Center.