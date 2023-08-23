Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock school leaders say AI helps teach students while they work to prevent its exploitation

by Aaron Gettinger | Today at 2:07 a.m.
Steve Straessle, Head of the Catholic High School for Boys, center, discusses the effect of artificial intelligence on high schools during a panel discussion at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Little Rock along with Rajesh Chokhani, CEO of Bond.AI, left, Nancy Rousseau, Principal of Central High School, and Cherie Labat, CEO of eStem Public Charter School, at the Clinton Library on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023...(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Little Rock school leaders said Tuesday that artificial intelligence is helping them to teach students, but that instructors are also working to prevent...

Print Headline: Teachers engage possibilities, pitfalls of AI in the classroom

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT