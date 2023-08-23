Lexicon, College expand partnership

Lexicon Inc. is expanding its partnership with Arkansas Northeastern College to include a level-two maintenance mechanics course for the Little Rock company's employees. The course is part of Lexicon's workforce development training program to promote skills training for workers.

Lexicon's partnership with the school began Jan. 31 and is available to all Lexicon employees who work in millwright mechanics. So far, 49 employees have successfully completed the level-one training program and will be eligible to advance, the company said Tuesday.

"At Lexicon we are confident to say that our trained, certified maintenance mechanics will be able to complete their everyday tasks throughout their careers with the confidence and training it takes to be safe and successful," Lexicon Chief Executive Officer Patrick Schueck said in announcing the expansion.

Lexicon's workforce-development program includes on-the-job, classroom and online sessions.

-- Andrew Moreau

Forest owners, firms

to get cash to team

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- The Biden administration said Tuesday it will spend $150 million to help owners of small parcels of forestland partner with companies willing to pay them for carbon offsets and other environmental credits.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the grant program at a conference of Black landowners in coastal Georgia, saying programs that allow private companies to offset their own emissions by paying to protect trees have disproportionately benefited owners of large acreage.

"In order for those small, privately held forest owners to be able to do what they need and want to do requires a bit of technical help," Vilsack told about 150 conference attendees in a church ballroom in Brunswick.

To participate, owners need to take an inventory of their forested property, have a land management plan and run models to calculate the land's carbon value, said American Forest Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Rita Hite.

"Previously, if you didn't have 5,000 acres or more, you weren't participating in these markets," Hite said.

-- The Associated Press

State index slips to

848.34, down 11.33

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 848.34, down 11.33.

"The S&P 500 and Dow slipped on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq managed a slight gain, as banks and retail stocks fell on disappointing outlook from Macy's and Dicks Sporting Goods combined with bank credit downgrades from S&P Global," said Raymond James & Associates Managing Director Chris Harkins.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.