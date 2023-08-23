North Little Rock man pleads guilty to firebombing police cars during George Floyd protests in 2020

A community activist indicted in the firebombing and attempted firebombings of police cars during a period of unrest following the murder of George Floyd of Minnesota at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to one count of malicious destruction of a vehicle by means of fire, which carries a statutory penalty of five to 20 years in federal prison.

Mujera Benjamin Lung’aho, 33, of North Little Rock, was indicted Oct. 6, 2020, on one count each of conspiracy to maliciously damage property by use of explosive, malicious use of an explosive device to damage property, and use of an incendiary device during a crime of violence. A superseding indictment handed up by a federal grand jury Feb. 3, 2021, merged Lung’aho’s case with those of four co-defendants — Brittany Dawn Jeffrey, Emily Nowlin, Aline Espinosa-Villegas and Renea Goddard — and added 13 new charges against him. Four of those charges were later dismissed by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

All four of Lung'aho's co-defendants have pleaded and one — Jeffrey — was sentenced last December to time served and 18 months supervised release.

Lung'aho's plea brings to an end a case that ostensibly was sparked by the May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd, 46, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes, resulting in Floyd's death, as two other officers assisted in holding him down and a fourth officer prevented bystanders from intervening. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced in 2021 to more than 22 years in prison for killing Floyd.

Marshall told Lungaho he will be returned to court for sentencing following completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S Probation Office, a process that normally takes between 60 and 90 days. Under the terms of Lung'aho's plea agreement, he may appeal the constitutional applicability of the federal statute — 18 USC § 844(f)(1) — to the offense conduct involved to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.