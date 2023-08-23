Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Man fatally shot at apartment complex Wednesday morning

by Remington Miller | Today at 9:31 a.m.
FILE — A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this 2019 file photo.

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning, a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department said. 

Just after 12:45 a.m. officers responded to the Hemlock Courts apartment complex, located at 400 N. Palm St., and found a man “suffering from at least one gunshot wound,” the news release said Wednesday morning. 

He was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died, police said. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending the notification of the next-of-kin, the release said. 

Police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide to contact the department’s tip line by calling (501) 680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams by calling (501) 771-7167.

The investigation is ongoing. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT