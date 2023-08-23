Man fatally shot at apartment complex Wednesday morning

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning, a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department said.

Just after 12:45 a.m. officers responded to the Hemlock Courts apartment complex, located at 400 N. Palm St., and found a man “suffering from at least one gunshot wound,” the news release said Wednesday morning.

He was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, pending the notification of the next-of-kin, the release said.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide to contact the department’s tip line by calling (501) 680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams by calling (501) 771-7167.

The investigation is ongoing.