BASEBALL

MLB places Franco on leave

Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Tuesday while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the Tampa Bay Rays' All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor. The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players' association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined by MLB. "Just let the process kind of unfold," Rays Manager Kevin Cash before Tuesday night's game against the Colorado Rockies. "Probably not worth commenting any further." Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting he was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts. MLB said the shift to administrative leave was not disciplinary under the sport's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. That leave is frequently set with a seven-day limit under the policy, but there's no such time frame on Franco's leave and it's possible he will not return this season. Angel DarIo Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in the Dominican Republic province of Peravia, said last week an investigation into Franco was open under a division specializing in minors and gender violence. MLB is likely to wait until that investigation is concluded before deciding whether there will be any discipline, a person familiar with the probe told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that was not announced. Franco was held out of the Rays' lineup on Aug. 13 in what Cash said was a day off, then missed a six-game West Coast trip while on the restricted list. The Rays issued a statement Tuesday supporting the administrative leave decision.

White Sox fire executives

The Chicago White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday, cutting ties with their baseball leadership amid another disappointing season. Williams, who originally joined the White Sox front office in 1992 as a scout, was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club's general manager for 12 years. He was one of baseball's most prominent Black executives. Hahn joined the organization in 2000 and had been the GM since October 2012. Williams and Hahn helped Chicago win the 2005 World Series. The White Sox also won the American League Central in 2008 and made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but the franchise has fallen on hard times of late. After going 81-81 last season, Chicago had a 49-76 record heading into Tuesday night's game against Seattle. It had dropped seven of nine and 19 of 27 overall. "While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a release.

Trout returns for Angels

Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout returned to the Los Angeles Angels' lineup Tuesday night after missing 38 games with a broken bone in his left hand. The Angels activated Trout before they hosted the Cincinnati Reds, and he took his usual No. 2 spot in the order while playing center field. Trout hadn't played since July 3, when he broke the hamate bone by fouling off a pitch in the eighth inning in San Diego. The 32-year-old had surgery to repair the break, but he is back in the lineup seven weeks after the injury. Trout is returning even while his healing hand still gets unusually painful when he hits in the batting cage. With the Angels' playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Trout decided he couldn't wait any longer. "It's definitely sore, but I've talked to some doctors and they've told me it can't get injured more," Trout said.

Nationals extend Martinez

Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez agreed to a new two-year contract with the club he led to the 2019 World Series championship. The Nationals said Tuesday, before opening a series at the New York Yankees at night, that Martinez is getting what they called a multiyear extension without revealing for how long. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press it is for two years. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. "It's always good when you're working really hard to get better, but to continue to give me the opportunity to do that, especially with such a young group, means a lot to me," Martinez said before Tuesday's game. "We are heading in the right direction." The Nationals entered Tuesday with a 57-68 record and last in the National League East.

BASKETBALL

Harden fined for comments

The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team. Harden made public comments on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17 saying he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded to another team. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden's belief that the 76ers would not grant his trade request. Harden picked up his player option for next season in June, but the 76ers have not found a deal, prompting Harden's anger. Among other things, he called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China. "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said at the event. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

FOOTBALL

Player's father dies in blast

The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley died overnight in an explosion that destroyed the player's North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said Tuesday. Robert M. Farley, 61, was found dead in the debris of the Mooresville house Tuesday morning, said Kent Greene, director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management. First responders arrived at the house a few minutes after midnight Tuesday and found Christian Rogers, 25, exiting the collapsed structure, Greene said. Rogers, described by Greene as a friend of the family, was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with a concussion. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but Greene said gas must have accumulated over a long period and likely found its way to an ignition source.