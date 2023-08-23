Oliva tells districts to supply African American studies course materials, says classes may violate prohibition against indoctrination

Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva sent a letter to school superintendents requiring those offering an AP African American studies class to submit course materials to the agency.

The state Education Department believes the course "may not comply with Arkansas law, which does not permit teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as Critical Race Theory (CRT)," Oliva said in the letter, sent Monday. He pointed to themes in the second-year pilot's framework that included "intersections of identity" and "resistance and resilience" as examples.

The material must be sent to the state Education Department by noon on Sept. 8, according to the letter. He also instructed superintendents to include a "statement of assurance" that the teaching of the materials "will not violate Arkansas law or rule."

Oliva sent the letter a little over a week after the Education Department notified administrators at school districts where AP African American studies was going to be offered that the class was being removed from the state course code listings. The move meant students could not use the course to meet core graduation requirements, and the state would not pay the cost of the end-of-year exam.

Each of the six schools that initially planned to offer the course will continue to do so. They are: Little Rock Central High School, North Little Rock High School, North Little Rock Center Of Excellence, The Academies at Jonesboro High and Jacksonville High School and eStem High School.

The national College Board is producing the course in question.

A statement from the group sent in an email on Aug. 14 states "College Board is committed to providing an unflinching encounter with the facts of African American history and culture, and rejects the notion that the AP African American Studies course is indoctrination in any form."

However, Oliva said in his letter that, since the course is in "direct partnership" between the school districts and the College Board, his agency "has not been provided the necessary materials and resources needed to enable the Department to support districts" in complying with state law and state Board of Education rules.

THEMES

The two themes Oliva mentioned in his letter are included in the 250-page pilot framework for the course's 2023-2024 school year that is available on the College Board website.

According to the framework, these themes are "broad ideas" that "serve as the connective tissue of the course and enable students to create meaningful connections across units."

The course follows a total of four themes: migration and the African diaspora; intersections of identity; creativity, expression, and the arts; and resistance and resilience.

The description of the "intersections of identity" theme states: AP African American Studies examines the interplay of distinct categories of identity (such as race, gender, religion and ability) with each other and within a society. Various categories of identity are emphasized throughout the course. Although different identities vary in prominence in the given units, students should develop the habit of thinking about identity as both a unified concept and intersectional framework and consider how different aspects of identity impact their experience.

The description of the "resistance and resilience" theme states: Intellectual distinctions and differences informed approaches to resisting oppression and building society. These approaches will be examined throughout the course, and it is important that students can recognize the patterns of continuity and change that emerges over time. Encourage students to examine the many forms of resistance that demonstrate how Black people asserted their agency and influenced their cultural environments. Whether it be slave rebellions or the formation of Women's Clubs in the 20th century, varied forms of resistance and political engagement figure prominently across the units as do notions of resiliency -- not only in the face of violence and oppression -- but in structures of social interaction and ways of community formation.

According to the College Board, the framework is intended to describe what students should know to qualify for college credit or placement, and what they may be expected to demonstrate for the AP exam.

"Individual AP teachers use the guiding course framework to develop their own curriculum and instruction for their classes," the group said in their Aug. 14 statement.

This is the second year in which six Arkansas schools are participating in the pilot program. During the pilot's first year, 60 schools across the country participated. Hundreds of additional high schools took part in the pilot during its second year. The pilot is set to end in 2024, and the national nonprofit plans to allow all schools to begin offering AP African American studies during the 2024-2025 school year.

[DOCUMENT: Read Secretary Oliva's letter to superintendents » arkansasonline.com/823oliva/]





The national nonprofit's development committee is "finalizing the framework" for the course, which is expected to be released publicly later in the year.

INDOCTRINATION PROHIBITIONS

The LEARNS Act requires the state Department of Education to identify policies and materials that "promote teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as Critical Race Theory."

Critical race theory is defined by Wikipedia as a cross-disciplinary examination of how laws, social and political movements, and media shape -- and are shaped by -- social conceptions of race and ethnicity.

The law states the secretary of the state Education Department "shall amend, annul or alter the rules, policies, materials or communications" that conflict with the indoctrination prohibitions.

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education asked the College Board in January about the content of the course. At the time, the division's questions were prompted by executive orders Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued on her first day in office, including one "to prohibit indoctrination and critical race theory in schools."

Similar restrictions were later placed in Act 237 of 2023, the LEARNS Act. The law includes codification of Sanders' executive order on critical race theory, which requires the state Education Department to review policies and materials that "promote teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as Critical Race Theory."

In May, the Education Department issued guidance to education leaders on how to comply with the new "indoctrination" prohibitions.

The presentation references Sanders' executive order, which defines prohibited indoctrination as: No communication by a public-school employee, public school representative, or guest speaker shall compel a person to adopt, affirm or profess an idea in violation of Title IV and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 ... including that: People of one color, creed, race, ethnicity, sex, age, marital status, familial status, disability, religion, national origin, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state law are inherently superior or inferior" to others, or that "[a]n individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual's color, creed, race, ethnicity, sex, age, marital status, familial status, disability, religion, national origin, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state law."

However, the order doesn't prohibit discussion about "ideas and the history" of the material defined as prohibited indoctrination, or "public policy issues of the day and related ideas that individuals may find unwelcome, disagreeable or offensive."

ASSURANCE STATEMENT

The statement of assurance Oliva also requested in his letter is one the Education Department expects superintendents to submit annually by October 1, according to a draft copy of the statement included in the May presentation to education leaders.

"Every school year, each Arkansas school district superintendent or chief academic officer of an open-enrollment charter school shall give written assurance that they have reviewed their district's rules and materials and that any discoveries of prohibited indoctrination will result in the district taking "appropriate measures" to "amend, annul, or alter" the prohibited items.

Education Department spokeswoman Kimberly Mundell said in an emailed statement in May that the document "is the department's way to make sure a comprehensive review occurred at the local school district level."

District leaders often sign many different assurance documents, Mike Hernandez, executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, said at the time.

"I do believe this document will be helpful to districts in terms of guidance on how to be compliant with the order," he said.

The Jonesboro School District is among the districts that received Oliva's letter about providing course materials and the assurance statement to the state Education Department. District spokeswoman Marcie Cheatham said in an email that the district "is currently compiling the requested information for the ADE and plan to release it to them in a timely manner."

Administrators at the Jacksonville North Pulaski and Little Rock School districts declined to comment on the letter. North Little Rock School District and eStem Public Charter Schools administrators didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.