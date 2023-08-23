100 years ago

Aug. 23, 1923

Thousands of birds have been killed in Arkansas by eating cotton leaf worms and boll weevils that had been poisoned, it was said yesterday by E. V. Visart, federal game warden, whose home is in Little Rock. Mr. Visart makes an appeal for the protection of bird life in the state, and calls upon every farmer and citizen of Arkansas to report to him the killing of any bird that comes under his observation.

50 years ago

Aug. 23, 1973

FAYETTEVILLE -- Dr. Johnny B. Johnson, professor of education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff since 1963, Wednesday was named acting chancellor of the school. Dr. Johnson's appointment was announced by Dr. David W. Mullins, the U of A president, in a memorandum to the faculty, staff, and study body of UAPB. Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, who headed the Pine Bluff school for 30 years, resigned. Monday was his last day on the job. Dr. Mullins said an advisory search committee would be appointed to assist in the selection of a new chancellor for UAPB. In his memorandum, Dr. Mullins said Johnson was chosen for the interim post "after the most careful consideration of a number of capable and highly regarded individuals who were suggested for the position."

25 years ago

Aug. 23, 1998

Four years ago, Mills began assembling new students, new faculty members and new ideas. Now, a school that for years was overshadowed by the richer and older academic traditions of other schools is taking its place among Arkansas' elite educational institutions. The agent of change at Mills is a Pulaski County School District university studies program that offers students -- 767 of them at Mills in 1997-98 -- college-level courses in high school. The program consists of a block of rigorous, accelerated academic courses targeted toward, but not restricted to, gifted-and-talented students. The courses, many that carry college credit for high school work, are taught by teachers who hold at least nine hours in post graduate work in gifted education. The university studies program has brought in renovated, computerized science, writing and math laboratories; classroom access to the Internet; a college-style class schedule; a 40-member string orchestra; and a debate club.

10 years ago

Aug. 23, 2013

A private Christian academy in Bryant has had armed staff members present during school hours since before the end of the 2012-13 school year, just like its affiliated church has had for years, but it got the attention of neighbors and bloggers recently when the senior pastor put out signs declaring deadly force would be used against any attackers. "Staff is armed and trained. Any attempt to harm children will be met with deadly force," reads the two signs that Arkansas Christian Academy Senior Pastor Perry Black recently posted at the school, where about 275 students are enrolled in kindergarten through ninth grade.