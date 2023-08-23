Pine Bluff Junior High teacher featured on NBC’s 'Today'





TyKesha Cross’ long road to becoming a certified business teacher in the Pine Bluff School District was featured Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today” show.

Cross was reunited with Yolanda Prim, a former principal who gave Cross her first opportunity in education as a substitute teacher in the former Dollarway School District after she lost her job. Cross was a substitute teacher for two years before being hired full-time at then-Dollarway High School in 2019.

She recently earned full teacher certification from the Arkansas Teacher Corps, a partnership of the University of Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Education and public school districts in the state.

Earning full certification was “a dream come true,” Cross said, becoming emotional. “Promise kept. It was a promise kept.”

The promise Cross made was to Prim, who left as Dollarway principal in 2021. Prim, who now lives in the Dallas area, surprised her with an on-air visit inside her classroom.

“Look at you now. I’m so proud of you, Cross,” Prim said.

Sitting down with reporter and former sixth-grade teacher Priscilla Thompson, Cross shared with her former boss what she meant to her.

“I honestly don’t believe you know how important you are to me,” Cross said. “You saved my life. You weren’t just a counselor. And wanting to be you is what pushed me and motivated me. It means a lot.”

The moment moved Prim to tears.

“You never think you’re saving lives. You’re just doing what you do,” Prim told NBC. “I love doing it.”

Cross said NBC cameras followed her from her home at 6 a.m. to her classroom at Pine Bluff Junior High Ninth-Grade Academy, which is where Dollarway High was previously located. NBC also visited the Jane Oliver Apartments near the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where she grew up as TyKesha Gray.

Cross was later raised by her grandparents, as her father died at age 6 and her mother had been dealing with her own struggles. She told NBC she became pregnant her senior year, and she thought her life “was over.”

Prim, then her guidance counselor at Dollarway, reached out to her at the time and encouraged her to return to Dollarway, where she graduated in 1997, and attend college. Cross became the first person in her family to do so and earned a business degree from UAPB.

The PBSD’s secondary schools merged on July 1, two years after the annexation of the Dollarway and Pine Bluff school districts. The junior high is a merger of Robert F. Morehead and Jack Robey schools. Returning Dollarway High students now attend Pine Bluff High School.

Cross’ husband Dedrick Cross is an assistant principal at James Matthews Elementary in the PBSD.

This story will be updated.




