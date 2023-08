Little Rock police identified a man shot dead just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release posted on the city’s website.

Officers responding to an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter system around 2:50 a.m. located Christopher Price, 39, of Little Rock shot at 1305 Johnson St., which was Price’s listed home address, according to a police incident report.

Price died at the scene, the report states.

The release did not name any suspects in the ongoing investigation.