PRO BASEBALL: Tulsa wins series opener against Northwest Arkansas

DRILLERS 7, NATURALS 4

Tulsa hit a pair of two-run home runs to fuel a victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Josh Stowers hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run fourth inning to give the Drillers a 4-0 lead. Diego Cartaya clubbed a two-run shot in the seventh for a 7-1 Tulsa lead.

Tulsa's Luis Diaz had four stolen bases in the game, including stealing home in the sixth.

The Naturals scored their first run in the sixth when Javier Vaz singled to open the inning and Peyton Wilson drove him in with an RBI double.

Northwest Arkansas scored three runs in the ninth to cut the final deficit to three runs. Peyton Wilson and Jorge Bonifacio singled to open the inning and both scored after a single by Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks) and a Tulsa error. Wallace moved to third on the error and later scored on a passed ball.

Ben Casparius (1-5) picked up the win for Tulsa with seven strikeouts and no earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Kevin Gowdy earned his third save.

Chandler Champlain (4-3) took the loss with three earned runs in five innings.

With the loss, the Naturals (23-22) remained in second place in the Texas League North Division second-half standings behind Wichita (24-22).

The Naturals announced a round of roster moves prior to Tuesday's game. Right-handed pitcher Anthony Simonelli was transferred from Quad Cities, while left-handed pitcher Drew Parrish was transferred from Omaha. Left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz was transferred from MLB rehab. Right-hander Yefri Del Rosario was released.