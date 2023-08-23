Pulaski County garbage pickup goes to $29.69 in the fall

The Pulaski County Quorum Court voted to raise residents’ monthly garbage pickup fee to $29.69 on Tuesday night.

That is a $4.67 increase, up from the $25.02 that has remained unchanged for six years.

As Waste Management, the company the contracts with the county to handle waste pickup, increases their prices in the county, officials said they have had to decide how to best serve their constituents while trying to keep costs low.

The increase will take effect on Nov. 22, Madeline Roberts, director of communications for the country, said.

Quorum Court members first discussed the increase in June, but tabled it for possible negotiations or budgeting solutions with Waste Management.

Rebekah Davis, justice of the peace for District 1, suggested removing or making recycling optional to save money.

Kathy Botsford, director of sanitation and animal services for the county, came before the court several times over the last three months to find a suitable rate for residents. She gave the court the option of voting to increase the rate in smaller amounts every year, or vote for a rate that would last them five or more years, like the last rate of $25.02 did.

Aaron Robinson, justice for District 11, suggested reducing the size of the trash cans to save his residents who are on a fixed income money long-term.

Botsford said the Waste Management trucks are now made to pick up 96-gallon cans only.

Robinson was one of three justices who voted no on the increase Tuesday.

“I’m trying to figure out a way to have different rates,” he said. “It’s less encumbering on the disabled vets, the widowers, the people that are on a fixed income. I’m trying to find a solution.” Davis also voted no because of how high the increase was to her, she said.

“The biggest problem I’ve found in this court is that it is the unincorporated versus the incorporated,” she said. “So the people in the city are determining and voting on issues that will only affect us in the unincorporated and I don’t think they see all the repercussions or have the same issues that we do with our constituents.” Davis also brought up her resistance to “forced recycling.” “Fred Love, I felt like, used scare tactics to intimidate — if we didn’t get this done right now we would not have trash services past January,” she said, referring to the county’s community services director. “Well, that was incorrect. We could have done our due diligence to see if there was an opportunity for us to look at the budget, but I was outvoted.” Davis said she hopes for another opportunity to vote on recycling services in the next couple of years.

Donna Massey, justice for District 6, said she voted for the increase because it was better to do so now than put the ordinance back on the agenda each year to try to get a better rate.

“The cost is going to go up,” she said. “Initially, our residents in the county in the unincorporated area wanted recycling, it was something that they wanted. I don’t think it’s something we should do away with. We need recycling.” Julie Blackwood, justice for District 4, said she voted for the increase because of the long-term benefits.

“This is better because they’re going to argue every year over it,” she said. “It’s just better to get the money in there and just not increase it for five or six years.” B l a c kwo o d sa i d s h e doesn’t understand the reasoning her fellow justices had for possibly removing county recycling services.



