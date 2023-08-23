Russia, China chiefs absent from summit

JOHANNESBURG -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were both absent as leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies started a three-day summit in South Africa on Tuesday.

Putin's travel to Johannesburg was complicated by an outstanding International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest over the abduction of children from Ukraine. His participation as the bloc named for member nations Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa opened its first in-person meeting since before the covid-19 pandemic came in the form of a 17-minute prerecorded speech.

Xi, who was in South Africa and held a bilateral morning meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, did not join his host and the leaders of Brazil and India for a business forum at the primary summit venue. No reason was given for his absence, and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao read Xi's speech.

The summit's main session in Johannesburg's financial district of Sandton is scheduled for today, when Xi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ramaphosa were expected to meet as BRICS mulls a possible expansion.

The bloc already is home to 40% of the world's population and responsible for more than 30% of global economic output, and more than 20 nations have applied to join, according to South African officials, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi planned to attend the summit.

The five current member countries will have to agree on the criteria for new members before any countries are admitted, but a bigger BRICS is seen as a policy favored by China and Russia amid their deteriorating relations with the West.

Brazil, Russia, India and China formed the bloc in 2009. South Africa was added in 2010.

While Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was representing Russia in Johannesburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Putin would fully engage in the summit while participating remotely.

Local officials said Putin would "virtually" attend a Tuesday welcome dinner hosted by South Africa. The agenda also lists him as giving a speech via video link today.

Overall, around 1,200 delegates from the five BRICS nations and dozens of other developing countries are in South Africa's biggest city, and more than 40 heads of state were expected to take part in some of the summit meetings, according to Ramaphosa.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also was expected to attend.

On Tuesday's opening day, there were calls for more economic cooperation and collaboration in areas such as health, education and climate change while reflecting a growing sentiment in some parts of the world that institutions seen as Western-led, including the the U.N., the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, do not serve developing nations.

While in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, earlier Tuesday for his meeting with Xi, Ramaphosa said he was seeking "Chinese support for South Africa and Africa's call for the reform of global governance institutions, notably the United Nations Security Council."

Africa and South America have no permanent representatives on the Security Council despite being home to nearly 2 billion people.

Xi, who has gradually resumed foreign travel after the lifting of his country's strict covid-19 restrictions, joined Ramaphosa to watch a ceremonial parade by soldiers at the Union Buildings, the official seat of the South African government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies at the start of a three-day summit in Johannesburg, South Africa , Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Putin appeared on a video link after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)



South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit at Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived for a state visit in South Africa where the two countries are expected to strengthen ties ahead of the BRICS summit starting in Johannesburg on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)



Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, walks with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa after introducing his cabinet members during a state visit at Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived for a state visit in South Africa where the two countries are expected to strengthen ties ahead of the BRICS summit starting in Johannesburg on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)



Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa after their joint media briefing at Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived for a state visit in South Africa where the two countries are expected to strengthen ties ahead of the BRICS summit starting in Johannesburg on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)



Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint media briefing with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Jinping has arrived for a state visit in South Africa where the two countries are expected to strengthen ties ahead of the BRICS summit starting in Johannesburg on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)



FILE - President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before an official ceremony to welcome the leaders of delegations to the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Russia and China will look to gain more political and economic ground in the developing world at a summit of the BRICS bloc in South Africa this week. Putin will take part in the main summit on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 via video link after an International Criminal Court arrest warrant complicated his travel to South Africa. (Sergei Bobylev/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP, File)



Banners for the upcoming BRICS, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa summit hang from a pole outside the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Russia and China will look to gain more political and economic ground in the developing world at the BRICS summit this week. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)



Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, receives the order of South Africa from President Cyril Ramaphosa at Union Building in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Jinping has arrived for a state visit in South Africa where the two countries are expected to strengthen ties ahead of the BRICS summit starting in Johannesburg on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

