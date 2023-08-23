School District reports student brought knife, threatened staff member at Fort Smith middle school

FORT SMITH -- A Ramsey Middle School student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a knife to school and threatening a staff member outside a classroom, according to a news release from the Fort Smith school district.

School administrators and a district police officer "promptly and effectively responded and disarmed the student," the release states. "All staff and students were kept safe."

It's the second incident in the past week the district has experienced involving weapons on a school campus.

On Aug. 16, a Northside High School student was arrested in connection with having a firearm on campus. The gun was discovered when school administrators and district police responded to a report of a student vaping and searched their backpack, discovering the gun, according to a district news release.

The statement said police immediately took the gun and arrested the student, and no students or staff were harmed during the incident.