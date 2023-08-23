Sections
Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by Tom Sissom | Today at 2:00 a.m.

Arrests

Bella Vista

Danny Alas, 42, of 38 Lancaster Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Alas was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Brooks Baker, 28, of 1443 Lafite Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Baker was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

Octavio Ballesteros, 19, of 1148 W. Jefferson St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Ballesteros was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Yefer Perez, 25, of 400 Short St. in Noel, Mo., was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Perez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Hector Martinez-Araujo, 26, of 1502 Kirsten Drive, F, in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battering and aggravated assault on a correctional facility officer. Martinez-Araujo was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Richard Horton, 56, of Lowell, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Horton was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Print Headline: Records

