Texas man pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old girl in Benton County case, gets 20 years behind bars





BENTONVILLE -- A Texas man avoided a jury trial and was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Robert Rushworth, 33, of Dallas pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault.

Jury selection in the case was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but Rushworth -- who was originally charged with rape -- agreed to plead guilty to the sexual assault charge. The charge was reduced under a plea agreement James Evans, Rushworth's attorney, reached with Seth Segovia, deputy prosecutor.

Rushworth was arrested in June 2022.

Siloam Springs police started investigating after a 13-year-old girl reported being sexually abused by Rushworth, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl reported the abuse happened two years earlier and she reported it to a counselor, but law enforcement was never informed of her claim, according to the affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, where she provided details of the abuse.

The girl read a victim impact statement Monday. She said she has constant nightmares because of the abuse. She said she's dealt with mental health issues and an eating disorder.

Rushworth declined the opportunity to speak at the hearing.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Rushworth's guilty plea.

Rushworth, in addition to the prison sentence, will be required to register as a sex offender and comply with any reporting requirements. He also must complete a sex offender treatment program.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim. He is also prohibited from having contact with any unsupervised minors.



