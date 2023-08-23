Top of Class 6A has familiar look

Greenwood didn't give away too much when it played Fayetteville during a benefit scrimmage Aug. 15, but that sample size sent an indirect message to anyone facing the perennial power from Sebastian County this season.

The Bulldogs are still the Bulldogs.

"Man it's been a great fall camp," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "We've got a lot of kids back that got a lot of varsity experience last year, and we're excited about that. We had a good scrimmage against Fayetteville, and it showed me some stuff that we need to work on.

"But all in all, I like what we're doing and where we're at as a football team right now."

Where Greenwood currently is might be worrisome to everyone else in Class 6A. Considering all of the firepower the Bulldogs have littered up and down their roster, it should be downright scary to think about where Greenwood could potentially be by November.

Backed by a highly-regarded sophomore quarterback and a veteran defense, Greenwood enters the season as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A.

The Bulldogs last won a state title in 2020 and have finished as runner-up in each of the past two seasons. Last year's ending, though, may have been a tough pill for Young's team to swallow when they lost to Pulaski Academy 42-35 in the final. The Bulldogs had beaten the Bruins by 10 points a month earlier.

That loss could serve as a driving force behind another possible deep playoff run for Greenwood, but the usual cast of characters will be looking to do the same.

Pulaski Academy, with one of the state's top offensive duos in running back Kenny Jordan and wide receiver John Mark Charette, are ranked No. 2 behind the Bulldogs. Jordan, who was named the Most Valuable Player of last season's championship game, accounted for 2,589 yards of offense and 31 touchdowns a year ago while Charette had 1,330 receiving yards and 10 scores.

The defending champs will also turn the quarterbacking reins completely over to Brandon Cobb. The junior passed for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

The team that figures to be in the mix statewide as well as in the 6A-West Conference with both Greenwood and Pulaski Academy is No. 3 Little Rock Christian. The Warriors return the bulk of their crew, beginning with senior quarterback Walker White. The Auburn commit passed for more than 2,100 yards and 28 touchdowns to help Little Rock Christian advance to the second round of the postseason. He'll be backed by several skilled players on offense as well as an active defense powered by senior linebacker Preston Davis.

Benton chimes in a No. 4, sparked by Arkansas commit Braylen Russell, and Little Rock Catholic, which is coming off one of its best seasons in quite some time, enters at No. 5.

"The one thing that you've got to do with a group that's had success and that's still is around is to remind them about the hard work that it took to achieve that," said Catholic Coach John Fogleman, who led the Rockets to an 11-1 record last fall. "They've got to remain hungry, play with that chip on their shoulder. But we're looking forward to the challenge and hopefully getting off to another good start."

West Memphis, ranked No. 6, is also looking to ascend under Coach Robert Hooks. The Blue Devils have almost three-fourths of their starters back and will play both Benton and Catholic at home in the coming months.

Class 6A, in general, may be as even balanced as it's been in a while, but Greenwood is still expected to have a say-so as to who ultimately advances to Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium for the state championship game in December.

The Bulldogs have three starting offensive linemen back, along with a pair of receivers in junior Grant Karnes and senior L.J. Robins, who each had more than 1,000 yards receiving last season. The two also teamed to catch 30 touchdowns.

The key to Greenwood's success, however, may hinge on what their young quarterback is able to do in his first year as a full-time starter.

Kane Archer, 6-1, 201-pounder who has scholarship offers from a number of Division I Power 5 programs, saw action as a freshman and completed 53 of 87 passes for 709 yards and 9 touchdowns. In the scrimmage against Fayetteville, he went 19-of-26 passing for 175 yards.

Defensively, there doesn't appear to be many weaknesses for Greenwood either. Nine regulars highlight that unit, spearheaded by senior safety Brady Mackey. Defensive back Landon Nelms, also a senior, had six interceptions last season to help fortify the secondary while defensive linemen Brady Pettigrew, a senior, and Cash Archer, a junior, lead the way on the inside.

"We're more athletic than we've been in the past," Young said. "I think we've got a lot of guys on defense who are 200 pounds and can run. We've got a lot of kids back in the secondary with great ball skills.

"Now we're still a little bit undersized on the D-line. But when you're athletic and experienced like we are on that side of the ball, it gives you a chance to be pretty good."

Young mentioned that while he does like the makeup of his team, there's a legitimate argument that can be made for several other teams, all of whom he believes can win the state title.

"6A was so good last year, but the scary thing is that the top four teams may all be better this year," he said. "Obviously, Little Rock Christian's got a lot back. PA lost some good players, but they're PA. They've got [Jordan] back, got [Charette] back, and they're well-coached.

"And then Benton, with the running back they have and the players they've got, is going to be a threat as well. So I think there are a lot of good football teams out there. It's going to be fun to watch."