Trump attacks rivals online with Tucker Carlson, skips presidential debate

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump skipped the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, instead opting to appear in a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson posted online five minutes before the debate aired.

“Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it’s going to be, and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president?” Trump said in the 46-minute interview. “Should I be doing that at a network that isn’t particularly friendly to me?”

Trump attacked some of his rivals early, calling former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson “nasty,” and cited him as an example of someone who shouldn’t be on the debate stage, along with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Both Christie and Hutchinson have been critical of Trump and said he shouldn’t be running for president.

“I’m going to have all these people screaming at me, shouting questions at me, all of which I love answering, I love doing. But it doesn’t make sense to do them so I’m taking a pass,” Trump said.

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

Trump, who is facing a barrage of legal problems — including in Georgia, where he is expected to turn himself in Thursday for booking on state charges of conspiring to overthrow the 2020 presidential election — has said it is beneath him to appear with the other candidates on the Milwaukee debate stage because of his large lead in the polls.

His ongoing feud with Fox News Channel, which is hosting the debate, seemed to cement his decision.

Carlson tried to engage Trump in conspiracy theories about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and then asked Trump if his political opponents might threaten his life, which Trump didn’t dismiss.

“They are savage animals. They are people that are sick. Really sick. You have great people in the Democrat Party, great people that are Democrats,” Trump said. “But I’ve seen what they do, I’ve seen the lengths that they go to.”

He also told Carlson: “I think it was a terrible move getting rid of you.”

The night before the interview, Trump spoke at a fundraiser hosted at his New Jersey golf club for the Patriot Freedom Project, which supports the defendants charged for their roles in the insurrection.

Trump has remained dominant in the party even as he faces increasing legal jeopardy in four separate criminal cases related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, allegations he mishandled classified documents and hush money payments made to hide allegations of extramarital affairs.

The day after the debate, he’s set to make his fourth appearance this year as a criminal defendant, when he appears in Georgia to answer charges in a sprawling racketeering case related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

Poll numbers have shown that despite the legal challenges, his standing among Republicans remains strong.

Before Trump on Sunday announced his decision to skip the debate, several Fox News personalities and executives had encouraged him to participate. While many hosts on the network boosted Trump over the years, the former president has been complaining since he left office about what he feels is unfair coverage.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is in Milwaukee as a surrogate for the Trump campaign, called it “pointless” for Trump to debate because he is so far ahead in the polls.

“There’s nothing that he has to prove on that stage with them,” she said in a Wednesday interview. “They have everything to prove against him.”