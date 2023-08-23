Two arrested in Houston to face charges in Bryant fatal shooting

Authorities in Houston late Tuesday arrested two people who will face charges in a Bryant shooting that left one man dead, a tweet from Bryant police states.



Matthew Gibson, 23, of Georgia and Catera Lewis, 26 of Kentucky were arrested in Houston on Tuesday night following the shooting, which police said happened around 11:15 a.m. at a residence on Lavern Street in Bryant.

The two will be held in Houston until they can be extradited to Arkansas, according to the tweet. It was not clear from the tweet what, if any, relationship the two had with the victim, whose name had not been released Wednesday.