Two different crashes kill two men on state highways

Two men were killed in two crashes on Arkansas roads Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Ricky Schafer, 62, of Falkville, Ala., was driving a 2014 Peterbilt truck south on Interstate 55 near West Memphis around 12:59 p.m. when the front of the truck hit the concrete divider, according to a report. Schafer was fatally injured in the crash, the report says.

Wade Ray, 55, of Lewisville was killed around 5:42 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving east on Arkansas 134 in rural Miller County left the road and then rolled as it crossed back over the roadway, coming to a rest in the grass, according to a report.

Troopers investigating each of the two wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.