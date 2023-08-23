Sections
Two different crashes kill two men on state highways

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 1:58 a.m.

Two men were killed in two crashes on Arkansas roads Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Ricky Schafer, 62, of Falkville, Ala., was driving a 2014 Peterbilt truck south on Interstate 55 near West Memphis around 12:59 p.m. when the front of the truck hit the concrete divider, according to a report. Schafer was fatally injured in the crash, the report says.

Wade Ray, 55, of Lewisville was killed around 5:42 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving east on Arkansas 134 in rural Miller County left the road and then rolled as it crossed back over the roadway, coming to a rest in the grass, according to a report.

Troopers investigating each of the two wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

