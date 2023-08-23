Undaunted Trump keeps name-calling

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump's aggressive response to his fourth criminal indictment in five months follows a strategy he has long used against legal and political opponents: relentless attacks.

The early Republican presidential front-runner has used terms such as "animal" and "rabid" to describe Black district attorneys. He has accused Black prosecutors of being "racist," and he has made unsupported claims about their personal lives.

"He's taking that historical racialized language that was offensive and insulting, and the subordinating of Black persons, applying it in a contemporary space and really bubbling up that history," said Bev-Freda Jackson, a professor in the school of public affairs at American University.

A bond agreement signed Monday by Trump's lawyers and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis imposes restrictions on his communications, including those issued through social media. And more broadly, experts worry that Trump's claims will worsen people's views online and potentially inspire violence.

"It makes the internet a more dangerous place," said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. "It just takes one angry person with a gun to do something terrible. And that's frankly the kind of violence I'm the most worried about."

Recent incidents underscore those concerns: Threats toward people involved in Trump's cases have factored into an arrest in Texas and an FBI killing in Utah.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung pushed back against the idea that the former president attacks people based on race, saying in an emailed statement that Trump "doesn't have a racist bone in his body and anyone saying otherwise is a racist and bigot themselves."

"He garnered record-breaking votes from ethnic minority voters in 2020 and it will be even bigger in 2024," Cheung said.

Even before Trump was charged in Georgia last week with multiple criminal counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, he spent days assailing the prosecutor in the case.

He wrote online that Willis was a "rabid partisan." He ran an ad that claimed without evidence that she hid a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting -- an ad she called "derogatory and false" in an email to staff obtained by The Associated Press. He lobbed accusations that Willis, the first Black woman to hold her role, was "racist" and using the indictment as a "con job."

After the indictment was filed, Trump sent an email highlighting parts of Willis' background. Under a heading titled "A family steeped in hate," Trump's email notes her father's identity as a former Black Panther and criminal defense attorney, as well as Willis' stated pride in her Black heritage and Swahili first name, which means "prosperous." Willis has been open about her father's history and her heritage.

"This is who Donald Trump is," said Cliff Albright, executive director of Black Voters Matter, a voting advocacy group. "He's been this way all his time in public life."

Willis has declined to comment on Trump's attacks, but urged restraint in her email to staff about the ad.

"We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any," she wrote.

Trump's reaction to the Georgia charges match how he has responded to earlier indictments and investigations.

He has labeled Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is Black, as a "Soros-backed animal," even though George Soros, the Hungarian American and Jewish billionaire who conservatives frequently invoke, doesn't know and didn't donate to Bragg, according to a Soros spokesman. The former president also claimed Bragg was a "degenerate psychopath" who "hates the USA."

In a message last September on Truth Social, Trump referred to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is Black, as "Racist A.G. Letitia 'Peek-a-boo' James." The nickname is similar to a term used to insult Black people.

Cheung didn't say what Trump meant when he said "peek-a-boo," but wrote in an email that "anyone who thinks peek-a-boo is a racist phrase is obviously sick in the head and their assertion strains credulity and should not be taken seriously."

Recently, more threats have begun to emerge against those who have led cases against Trump, and have been targets for his attacks.

Earlier this month, a Texas woman was arrested and charged with threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal criminal case against Trump in Washington. In the call, Abigail Jo Shry called Chutkan a racist term and threatened to kill her if Trump wasn't elected next year. Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was killed by the FBI earlier this month in Utah after threatening to kill President Joe Biden, also made threats in March to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Bragg and James on Truth Social.

Earlier this year, Bragg's office was sent a powdery substance with a letter that said "Alvin, I am going to kill you."

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office did not respond to an inquiry about whether Willis' office had experienced threats.

FILE - New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention on Feb. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)



FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Trumps response this week to his fourth criminal indictment in five months follows a strategy he has used for years against legal and political opponents: relentless attacks, often infused with language that is either overtly racist or is coded in ways that appeal to racists. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)



FILE - Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. Donald Trumps aggressive response to his fourth criminal indictment in five months follows a strategy he has long used against legal and political opponents: relentless attacks, often infused with language that is either overtly racist or is coded in ways that appeal to racists. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

