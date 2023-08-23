UNDER THE RADAR: Bryant’s Brilynn Findley

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bryant’s Brilynn Findley.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Size: 5-7

Stats: As a junior, she averaged 12 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Offers: Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas-Monticello, Delta State, Central Arkansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas Tech and Southern Arkansas

Coach Eric Teague:

“She has a high energy level all the time, high IQ, sees the floor well. She knows what’s going on the court. She’s a solid three-point shooter, she’s great off the dribble. She gets to the hole off the dribble. She can also penetrate and find people on the box."



