Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Bryant’s Brilynn Findley

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:00 a.m.
2024 guard Brilynn Findley. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bryant’s Brilynn Findley.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard 

Size: 5-7 

Stats: As a junior, she averaged 12 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Offers: Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas-Monticello, Delta State, Central Arkansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas Tech and Southern Arkansas

Coach Eric Teague: 

“She has a high energy level all the time, high IQ, sees the floor well. She knows what’s going on the court. She’s a solid three-point shooter, she’s great off the dribble. She gets to the hole off the dribble. She can also penetrate and find people on the box."


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT