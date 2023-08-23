U.S. home sales continue to slide

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell in July to the lowest level since the start of the year, constrained by a lack of inventory and higher borrowing costs.

Contract closings decreased 2.2% from a month earlier to a 4.07 million annualized pace, National Association of Realtors data showed Tuesday. The rate, which is close to the slowest since 2010, was weaker than nearly all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Sales were down more than 18% from a year earlier on an unadjusted basis.

A more-than doubling of mortgage rates over the past few years has discouraged homeowners from listing their properties and kept asking prices elevated. More recently, the average 30-year fixed rate has pushed well above 7% to the highest level in more than two decades, suggesting demand will continue to struggle.

The combination of inventory constraints in the resale market and higher borrowing costs is steering some prospective buyers toward new construction, while others have pulled out altogether.

"Two factors are driving current sales activity -- inventory availability and mortgage rates. Unfortunately, both have been unfavorable to buyers," Lawrence Yun, the National Association of Realtors' chief economist, said in a statement.

Mortgage rates have been rising along with the 10-year Treasury yield that lenders use to price rates on mortgages and other loans. The yield has been climbing as bond traders react to more reports showing the U.S. economy remains remarkably resilient, which could keep upward pressure on inflation, giving the Federal Reserve reason to keep interest rates higher for longer.

While the number of homes for sale rose from a month earlier to 1.11 million, it marked the smallest total inventory for any July in data back to 1999.

At the current sales pace, it would take 3.3 months to sell all the properties on the market.

Realtors see anything below five months of supply as indicative of a tight market.

The median selling price rose 1.9% from a year earlier to $406,700.

The National Association of Realtors' report showed 74% of homes sold were on the market for less than a month.

Properties remained on the market for 20 days on average in July, up from 18 days a month earlier.

The shortage of homes for sale has kept the market competitive, driving bidding wars in many places, especially for the most affordable homes. Roughly 35% of homes sold in July fetched more than their list price, Yun said.

"At least when it comes to home prices, it looks like the housing recession is already over," Yun said.

The combination of high borrowing costs and intense competition for the most affordable homes on the market is keeping many first-time buyers on the sidelines.

They accounted for just 30% of home sales last month, though that was up from 27% in June, the National Association of Realtors said.

"There's virtually no inventory at the lower price point," Yun said.

Previously owned home sales account for the majority of U.S. housing and are calculated when a contract closes. Data on new-home sales, which make up the remainder and are based on contract signings, are due today.

Information for this article was contributed by Augusta Saraiva and Chris Middleton of Bloomberg News and by Alex Veiga of The Associated Press.