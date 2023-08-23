Veterans, military retirees invited to All Services Roll Call on Aug. 29 in Bentonville





BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Army National Guard will host an All Services Roll Call at 6 p.m. Aug. 29.

The event will be at the Arkansas National Guard Armory at 3800 S.W. Minuteman Ave. Officials will talk to veterans about the Arkansas National Guard and help connect them with veterans services and benefits available to them, according to a release.

The All Services Roll Call is an opportunity for Benton, Washington, Carroll and Madison County military retirees and veterans to connect or reconnect with the Arkansas National Guard, according to the release.

"Our reason for doing this is simple: We want to reestablish contact and strengthen our relationships with retirees and veterans across the state of Arkansas. It doesn't matter which branch of service; whether active, reserve, or National Guard. All our former service members need to know we still care about them and their families," said Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Arkansas' adjutant general. "This is our second event. We're conducting one of these each month in counties around the state over the next year."

Outside stakeholders will be present with veteran-focused information booths and include the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, representatives from the offices of Arkansas' congressional delegation, veterans service organizations, the Arkansas Military Affairs Council and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, according to the release.

Free food will be provided.



