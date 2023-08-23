Yankees suffer first nine-game skid since 1982

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees extended a losing streak to nine for the first time in 41 years when Tommy Kahnle allowed a go-ahead homer to CJ Abrams with two outs in the eighth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Winless since beating the Marlins on Aug. 11 in Miami, the Yankees are on their first nine-game skid since Sept. 13-21, 1982 -- the final month of a 79-win season when they employed three managers (Bob Lemon, Gene Michael and Clyde King). New York has been outscored 53-20 and has not held a lead since the second inning of its 11-3 loss in Atlanta on Aug. 14.

"Pretty down but we've got to fight through it," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. "I think we're doing and saying the right things, but we're in it to win it. At the end of the day you work hard to put yourself in a position to shake hands at the end of the day. When you get beat over and over again and you're in the middle of a tough season, it makes it hard."

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, New York's last 10-game losing streak was May 21-June 6, 1913, when the team was in the first year of being known as the Yankees and shared the Polo Grounds with the Giants.

Abrams snapped a 1-1 tie by hitting a first-pitch changeup from Kahnle (1-2) off the right field foul pole. It was the speedy shortstop's 13th homer, sixth to give Washington the lead this year and third in the seventh or later.

"I'm not trying to hit home runs but they just happen at the right time, I guess," Abrams said.

Carter Kieboom homered in the third on the second pitch he saw in his season debut after returning from Tommy John surgery that cost him all of last season.

The Nationals won for the 13th time in 19 games.

"That was a good win here in Yankee Stadium," Martinez said. "You don't often see a 2-1 victory here, but the boys played well."

BREWERS 7, TWINS 3 Tyrone Taylor hit a go-ahead RBI single and highlighted a five-run sixth inning as host Milwaukee beat Minnesota .

GUARDIANS 8, DODGERS 3 Kole Calhoun's three-run homer capped a five-run seventh inning as host Cleveland sent Los Angeles to its third loss in August. The Dodgers are 17-3 this month and 25-10 since the All-Star break.

TIGERS 8, CUBS 6 Andy Ibanez had his first two-homer game, leading host Detroit past Chicago. Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) took the loss, allowing 7 runs on 8 hits and 3 walks with 4 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

RAYS 12, ROCKIES 4 Osleivis Basabe hit a grand slam for his first major league homer and capped a nine-run eighth inning as host Tampa Bay beat Colorado.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 3, METS 2 Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Marcell Ozuna had a solo shot in the fifth and host Atlanta beat New York.

PHILLIES 4, GIANTS 3 Trea Turner had a two-run single in the ninth inning that bounced off Camilo Doval's glove and into center field, giving host Philadelphia a victory over San Francisco.

PIRATES 6, CARDINALS 3 Andrew McCutchen's two-run homer was the 299th of his career and capped a five-run fifth inning against struggling Adam Wainwright, and host Pittsburgh sent St. Louis to its sixth loss in seven games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 3 (10) Brandon Belt homered on Mike Baumann's first pitch in the 10th inning, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run home run in the second and Toronto defeated host Baltimore.

MARINERS 6, WHITE SOX 3 Josh Rojas hit a two-run homer and six relievers combined for five innings, helping Seattle beat host Chicago.

ASTROS 7, RED SOX 3 Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer and Justin Verlander threw six scoreless innings to help host Houston beat Boston.