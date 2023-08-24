The world in brief: Feared dying, say rescued Pakistan kids





Feared dying, say rescued Pakistan kids

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Schoolchildren who were rescued from a broken cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan said Wednesday they repeatedly feared they were about to die during the 16-hour ordeal despite attempts by their parents to reassure them over cellphones.

Several of the children, who had been on their way to school Tuesday when one of the car's cables snapped, also appealed for a school and bridge to be built in their village so they wouldn't have to ride the cable car in the future.

Six children and two adults were pulled from the cable car in a daring rescue Tuesday. One of the youngest was grabbed by a commando attached to a helicopter by rope, while others were lowered to the ground with the help of volunteers using a makeshift chairlift constructed by villagers from a wooden bed frame and ropes. Volunteer Mohammad Sohaib emerged as a hero after helping to rescue three of the children, one by one.

Locally made cable cars are a widely used form of transportation in the mountainous Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. But they often are poorly maintained, and every year people die or are injured while using them.

On Wednesday, police arrested Gul Zarin, the owner of the cable car, on charges of ignoring safety measures. Local authorities in the northwestern mountainous regions said they would close all cable cars believed to be unsafe.

Cyprus dismantles human smuggling ring

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- Cyprus said Wednesday it dismantled a criminal human smuggling ring responsible for bringing boatloads of Syrian migrants from Syria, Lebanon and Turkey. The eastern Mediterranean island nation has seen almost daily migrant boat arrivals in recent days.

Cypriot police said three months of investigative work resulted in the arrest of five suspects following a raid by a combined force of 40 officers on several homes in the island's southeast.

A Cyprus court ordered the detention of the suspects, all Syrian nationals, for eight days until police wrap up their investigation. The suspects face charges of belonging to a criminal migrant smuggling organization.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou told The Associated Press that seven more Syrians were being sought in connection with the ring, including the ringleader who is believed to have fled abroad along with another ring member.

Andreou said the police raid also found 44 Syrian migrants living in those homes, all of whom are asylum seekers or have been accorded international protection status. The migrants will be questioned and released, if they're not found to belong to the same ring, according to Andreou.

Voting delays mark Zimbabwe election

HARARE, Zimbabwe --Election officials extended the voting in Zimbabwe's presidential election until today after delays of up to 10 hours in mostly opposition strongholds as President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeks a second and final term in a country with a history of violent and disputed elections.

Chaotic scenes characterized some polling stations in Zimbabwe as ballot papers that had been delivered up to 10 hours late ran out, forcing officials to suspend voting Wednesday night in many stations, especially in large urban areas including the capital Harare.

At the Haig Park Primary School polling station in Harare, people shoved and shouted at election officials and police officers after they were told to return Thursday morning because ballot papers for local council elections had run out.

"We are not going anywhere, we will sleep here," people who had waited since early morning shouted in chorus.

This is the second general election since the ouster of longtime ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup in 2017.

Twelve presidential candidates are on the ballot, but the main contest is expected to be between 80-year-old Mnangagwa, known as "the crocodile," and 45-year-old opposition leader Nelson Chamisa. Mnangagwa narrowly beat Chamisa in a disputed election in 2018.

Kosovo Holocaust statue inaugurated

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- A statue bearing the names of 23 Kosovo Albanians who rescued Jews from the Holocaust during World War II was inaugurated Wednesday in the capital, Pristina.

The "Wall of Honor" statue was placed in a park in Pristina in the presence of some of the rescuers' descendants, political leaders, and the U.S. and German ambassadors.

Some 500 Jews lived in Kosovo, then part of former Yugoslavia, at the beginning of the war. Many were arrested, deported to nearby prisons or Nazi-managed camps and almost half of them died.

Local Albanians helped scores of Jews to escape, usually taking them to neighboring Albania.

The statue showed that "the remembrance of those who risked their lives to save their fellow human beings is a tradition that commemorates a rare, bright light in one of the darkest periods of human history," according to Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.





Gul Faraz, center right, and Rizwan Ullah, center left, survivors of cable car incident, talk to members of media, at near the incident site, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The rescue of six school children and two adults who were plucked from a broken cable car that was dangling precariously hundreds of meters (yards) above a steep gorge was a miracle, a survivor said Wednesday. The teenager said he and the others felt repeatedly that death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal. (AP Photo/Saqib Manzoor)



Abrar Ahmed, left, a survivor of cable car incident, sits with his cousin as he talks to members of media, near the incident site, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The rescue of six school children and two adults who were plucked from a broken cable car that was dangling precariously hundreds of meters (yards) above a steep gorge was a miracle, a survivor said Wednesday. The teenager said he and the others felt repeatedly that death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal. (AP Photo/Saqib Manzoor)



In this image made from video provided by Pakistan Rescue Military, Pakistani military and local rescue workers bringing last people from cable car to safety using ropes and harnesses, in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car as it dangled hundreds of meters above a canyon in Pakistan. Authorities said the rescues were completed late Tuesday in a remote, mountainous part of the country. (Pakistan Rescue Military via AP)



Rizwan Ullah, a survivor of cable car incident, talks to members of media, near the incident site, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The rescue of six school children and two adults who were plucked from a broken cable car that was dangling precariously hundreds of meters (yards) above a steep gorge was a miracle, a survivor said Wednesday. The teenager said he and the others felt repeatedly that death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal. (AP Photo/Saqib Manzoor)



In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations, army soldiers, police officers and local volunteers take part in a rescue operation to save people, trapped in a broken cable car, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said. (Inter Services Public Relation via AP)



An army helicopter takes part in a rescue operation to save people, trapped in a broken cable car, center, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said. (AP Photo)



Gul Faraz, center, a survivor of cable car incident, talks to members of media, near the incident site, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The rescue of six school children and two adults who were plucked from a broken cable car that was dangling precariously hundreds of meters (yards) above a steep gorge was a miracle, a survivor said Wednesday. The teenager said he and the others felt repeatedly that death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal. (AP Photo/Saqib Manzoor)



Youngsters, left, who were trapped in a broken cable car, receive first aid following their rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said. (AP Photo/Nasir Mahmood)



Villagers help a youngster, left, who with others trapped in a broken cable car, following his rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, late Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car dangling hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan, authorities said. (AP Photo/Nasir Mahmood)









A view of a statue Wednesday honoring 23 Kosovo Albanians who rescued Jews from the Holocaust during World War II, after an inauguration, in the capital, Pristina. (AP/Sylejman Kllokoqi)





