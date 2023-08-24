Ace Glass plans to recycle glass at new NLR plant

Arkansas-based Ace Glass plans a manufacturing plant in North Little Rock to recycle glass into applied industrial products.

Company President Courtney Little said one of them, cullet, is glass recycled into a variety of pieces, all the way down to the consistency of fine sand. One potential customer uses cullet in highway paint; fiberglass manufacturers also use it, as do architectural glass manufacturers looking to utilize more recycled content.

"Our glass could actually be turned right back into glass, or glass bottles, with the right relationships and opportunities," Little said.

The second is ultra-lightweight foam glass aggregate, which looks like pumice and is made by running a bubbling agent through cullet then passing it through a kiln. Strong and lightweight, it can be used underneath roads and along retaining walls and bridge abutments, akin to gravel.

It's been used locally in highway projects in Hot Springs and on Interstate 30 as well as in Philadelphia this summer as part of a temporary bridge on Interstate 95, which collapsed in June after a gasoline tanker truck wrecked and exploded.

"That same kind of technology will be available in Arkansas now, and everything that I've seen from the Department of Transportation is that they're very excited for the cost savings to the state," Little said.

The facility's total cost is to be more than $50 million, with 60 jobs ultimately created to do the manufacturing. Ace anticipates an early April, 2024 initial opening, with the kiln arriving in June, 2024.

The facility is to be located at 100 Campbell Road, which is zoned for light industrial use and on an existing, to-be-repaired railroad spur, but near residential properties. North Little Rock Development Director Robert Birch said the facility will have an entirely indoor production process and a 100-foot, tree-lined perimeter around it.

"They're manufacturing a product that is going to be great for the state, because now we're going to be able to get it homegrown," said Birch. "It's really going to be great for the city, because it's going to be done right down the street for us to be used for repaving roads and whatnot."

He and Little said the facility will not create any pollution.

"People had concerns about it because they had looked up a plant in Oregon that does a completely different process. This is so unique, there's only three or four plants in the U.S. that do what we're doing," Little said. "You're not melting or making new glass; you don't have enough heat. You don't put out wastewater."

The North Little Rock Planning Department has approved the facility, which is pending before City Council.

Little's parents founded Ace in 1986; its glass recycling division opened six years ago followed recently by a plastic recycling component. Ace began as a construction company and continues to manufacture glass for buildings and window framing. It has manufacturing facilities in Rogers, Hot Springs and Little Rock.

Plans are to bring glass for recycling into the new facility from multiple states; Little said the North Little Rock site's Central Arkansas location made it a good fit for distribution's sake.

"There was a recycling problem in Arkansas, so we thought it'd be a good place for us, to help solve a problem in the state," he said, around increasing glass recycling rates and creating an industry around it.