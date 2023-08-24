AP African American Studies course gets Little Rock School Board's unanimous support

The Advanced Placement African-American Studies course being piloted for a second year at Little Rock Central High School has the unanimous support of the Little Rock School Board.

The School Board voted 9-0 Thursday afternoon for a resolution pledging to stand with district administrators in offering the course. The vote was taken in the presence of Little Rock Nine member Elizabeth Eckford, as well as Little Rock Central High Principal Nancy Rousseau and Ruthie Walls, Central High’s AP African American Studies teacher.

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education had told school systems earlier this month that a pilot AP African- American Studies course has been removed from state course code listings. State law requires the Arkansas Department of Education "to identify any items that may, purposely or otherwise, promote teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as Critical Race Theory," and to remove those items.

As a result, students who signed up for the course at six high schools can’t count the course toward their core graduation requirements, nor can they rely on state aid to pay for the end-of-year exam in the course.

Leaders in the affected districts — Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Jonesboro and eStem Public Charter — have all said they will continue to provide the course at the six high schools.

Eckford, who in 1957 helped desegregate Central High in the face of angry mobs, told the Little Rock School Board that “African American history reveals the lived experiences of our people.

“I applaud efforts to teach the facts and consequences of American history,” Eckford continued. “Evidence-based history is a remedy for exposure to myth-making. Historical truth deconstructs damaging myths of marginalized people omitted from popular history. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

State Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, introduced Eckford as one of “the most special guests we could ever have in this room” and as one of the greatest heroines of the 20th century, saying she worked to ensure that all children in the nation have access to a quality education.

Tucker also announced the establishment of the Ruthie Walls AP African American Studies Scholarship through the Arkansas Community Foundation, which will be awarded annually to a Central High School student who excels in the course.

Tucker said the scholarship — which is close to endowment status — is being funded with contributions originally made by people from across the country to help Little Rock students offset the cost of the Advanced Placement exam in African American studies. The Little Rock district, however, is absorbing those costs, freeing the donations for the Walls scholarship.