Area scorches in the summer sun

The River Valley is expected to see a high temperature of 100 degrees or above today and into this weekend.

Benton and Washington counties and the River Valley were under an excessive heat warning -- meaning heat indices of 110 to 120 degrees -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature, according to the weather service.

Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be under an excessive heat warning today, said Bart Haake, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Fort Smith reached 100 degrees or more four consecutive days heading into Wednesday, with a high of 107 on Sunday. The city also hit 107 degrees Aug. 3. Those 107-degree readings are the two hottest days in the city this year so far, according to the weather service.

The forecast called for the city temperature to exceed 100 Wednesday and again today, Friday and Saturday, then down to 98 Sunday, according to the weather service.

The record for consecutive days of 100 degrees in Fort Smith is 35, ending Aug. 8, 2011. Fort Smith's all-time high temperature was 115, set Aug. 3, 2011, according to the weather service.

It's hotter in the Arkansas River Valley compared to Northwest Arkansas because the area is at a lower elevation and winds tend to be lighter, Haake said.

The Sebastian County Fair in Greenwood started Wednesday, and heat precautions were in place, said Randy Mitchell, fair board president. The Junior Livestock Show was 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and competitors took their animals home afterward and won't bring them back until the premium auction at 6 p.m. Saturday. In past years, the animals would have stayed on site between the events. Also, School Day at the fair today and Friday and Senior Day on Saturday have been canceled, he said.

Fayetteville's extended forecast shows a high of 98 today, then 99 Friday and Saturday and 90 Sunday with a slight chance of a thunderstorm, according to the weather service.

"There should be cooler weather in the area for sure by Monday," Haake said.

Fayetteville reached 100 degrees or more three consecutive days heading into Wednesday including back-to-back 103-degree days Sunday and Monday, the city's hottest days so far this year, according to the weather service.

The record for consecutive days of 100-degree or more weather in Fayetteville is 10 days that ended July 19, 1980. Fayetteville's all-time record high of 110 was reached July 13, 1954, and Aug. 3, 2011, according to the weather service.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill, another weather service reporting site, reached 100 degrees Sunday and Monday and was back down to 99 Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Meyer Gilbert, chief deputy for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said a deputy became overheated Monday while working school traffic near Founders Classical Academy on South Dodson Road in Rogers. The deputy is OK, he said.

Two Sheriff's Office K-9 dogs also became overheated this week, had to be cooled down and are doing OK, and Gilbert called off all Sheriff's Office outside training Tuesday because of the heat.

Farmers also are feeling the heat.

Ryan Anglin's family has been beef farming for nearly 100 years in Benton County. His wife, Susan, has been a part of the operation for 38 years. She is a Benton County justice of the peace.

The biggest impact they have seen from the hot weather is on the hay crop, Susan Anglin said.

"Early in this year's growing season we were experiencing drought," she said. "The grass didn't grow as usual and now the heat is damaging to hay growth even though we have been blessed with rainfall in August. The beef cattle are tolerating the heat probably much better than the farmers doing the chores to make sure the cattle are fed and have plenty of water to drink."

Ryan Anglin said he believes 1980 was rougher than this summer weather wise because of drought and heat.

"We feel very blessed to have received rain in August this year because it did fill ponds and helped revive the pasture grasses," Susan Anglin said.

Benton County has received almost 6 inches of rain this month but has not had measurable precipitation since Aug. 14, according to the weather service.

Despite the recent hot, dry weather, only 10 of Arkansas' 75 counties -- and none in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley -- were under a burn ban as of Wednesday, according to ArkFireInfo.org.

Siloam Springs officials canceled the city's Fourth Friday event at Memorial Park due to the heat.

The Summer Series Concert featuring Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group will continue at a later start time, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Siloam Springs, according to a city news release.

Daniel Paulson (from left), 2, and his sister, Clair Paulson, 3, keep cool Wednesday at the Pea Ridge City Park slash pad. They visited the splash pad with their mom, Breanna Paulson. Excessive heat has been the norm this week in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

