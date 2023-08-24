Arkansans enter Hall of Fame





On Aug. 19, Tim Huffman of Bryant and Jim Ronquest of Stuttgart were inducted into the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mo., at the Bass Pro Shops Johnny and Genny Morris Conservation Center.

Huffman and Ronquest were inducted alongside Kathy Fennell, Gail Camp, Bill Miller, Phillip Vanderpool, Bob Redfern and Kevin VanDam.

Fennell, a friend and mentor since 1992, is executive vice-president and general manager of Major League Fishing. She is truly one of the finest people in the industry.

Camp, a noted waterfowl hunter, is a two-time Women's World Championship duck caller. Miller, a longtime outdoor writer and television personality, is host of Bill Miller Outdoors. Vanderpool, a longtime outdoor journalist, is owner of thevirtutv. Redfern is a television personality on "Bob Redfern's Outdoor Magazine." VanDam is the all-time highest money winner in professional bass fishing.

Tim Huffman

Huffman, formerly of Poplar Bluff, Mo., was a biomedical engineer for more than 27 years repairing medical equipment in hospitals. He is famous in the outdoors world as one of the top experts in crappie fishing.

In his 35-year writing career, Huffman has been editor for three magazines. He co-founded "Crappie", the first online crappie fishing magazine which he continues to serve as senior writer. He has published nine books and is currently working on his 10th book. Titles include "Seasonal Structure for Crappie," "Winning Crappie Secrets," and "Limiting Out for Crappie."

In 2011, Huffman co-founded the first online crappie magazine, "CrappieNow." He was editor for eight years and is currently its senior writer. He has written for many magazines, including "In-Fisherman."

In 1987, Huffman tried to break into the business as a humorist, but his expertise as a crappie angler caught the eyes of editors who were hungry for content on that topic.

After retiring from their primary careers in 2015, Huffman and his wife Jeane moved to Bryant to be close to Jeane's sister and elderly mother. Interestingly, Keith Sutton, a fellow member of the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame, is also one of the nation's pre-eminent crappie fishing writers.

Jim Ronquest

Ronquest, winner of the 2006 World's Championship Duck Calling Contest, is a prominent name in the waterfowl hunting world. In 2022, he became vice-president of development for Drake Waterfowl, a leading brand in waterfowling gear and apparel. He is well known as the co-host of the RNT-V series on The Sportsman Channel.

Also an avid turkey hunter, Ronquest is also a founder of Turkeys for Tomorrow, a non-profit organization dedicated to conservation of wild turkeys.

Saturdays in July are big events for Ronquest. On Saturday, he will also be inducted into the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Lakeside High anglers

Bass anglers at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs are forging a national reputation in competitive bass fishing.

Four anglers on two teams logged formidable appearances July 27-29 at the Bassmaster High School National Championships on Lake Hartwell near Anderson, S.C.

Cole Martin and Josh Bowen took 11th place in a field of 481 boats. Griffin Ralph and Kaleb Snow finished in 123rd place.





Hot Springs Lakeside High School anglers excelled recently at the Bassmaster High School Championships on Lake Hartwell near Anderson, S.C. From left are Griffin Ralph, Boat captain Ronnie Ralph, Kaleb Snow, Cole Martin, boat captain Randy Teal and Josh Bowen. (Photo submitted by Christy Culbreath)





