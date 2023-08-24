Boll Weevils try to escape heat with kickoff a week away

MONTICELLO – Temperatures have not stayed below 90 degrees in Monticello since Aug. 16, and there's no relief from the heat in the foreseeable future.

The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team has done its best to avoid the extreme daytime heat while preparing for kickoff next Thursday at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva. Kickoff at Ranger Field is set for 6 p.m.

"The coaches have been very proactive at being smart with us," senior quarterback Demilon Brown said. "We've been getting productive practices, but at the same time, we're being safe. I think the coaching staff and we as a team have been doing good about staying hydrated and taking care of our bodies. I feel like we've been handling it good."

Brown and the Boll Weevils have made some adjustments like moving practice from Wednesday afternoon to evening time and relocating it to the artificial turf at Drew Central High School, so as to not wear out their home grass field before the season.

"We were blessed that first week [of preseason camp], when the temperatures were in the 80s and the heat wasn't too, too bad," 13th-year Weevils Coach Hud Jackson said. "We've had to make adjustments from the conditioning aspect because during camp, we would practice in the morning when it was cool, and we'd lift in the afternoon. We conditioned sometimes in the morning, but we'd wait to the afternoon when we could condition indoors, which I don't know if it helps any because that thing is just as hot indoors. You can't be ignorant when it comes to this."

Conditioning around the miserable heat has been a chore of its own, apparently. Jackson reported several players each day have had to pull out of practice and get intravenous fluids to stay hydrated.

The heat has been more oppressive in Alva, which will face highs of 100 degrees or more through Saturday. Northwestern Oklahoma is coming off a 1-10 season, the lone win coming at UAM's homecoming, 26-23, last Oct. 8.

That loss started a 7-game slide the Weevils will try to end a week from today.

"We've got to be more consistent," Brown said. "We've got to come out hitting all cylinders right out of the gate. We can't start out sluggish and try to come in the back end like we seem to always do. If we always start out consistent and come out strong, that'll change."

Brown helped out the Weevils from the coaches' skybox during the injury he sustained against Harding University, helping him to see the game from an aerial view.

"That just helped me get mentally prepared for this year, seeing the game from a different view," Brown said.

UAM has a new defensive coordinator in Steve Wright, who is tasked with righting the ship of a unit that allowed 30.7 points per game last year. Senior linebacker Damarous White, who had 77 tackles last season, will be in the middle of a 4-2-5 scheme that also features junior Greg Hooks, who picked off 4 passes and broke up 3 more.

"I feel we're doing the same as last year, really," junior cornerback Gregg Hooks said. "We've got a new defensive coordinator with Coach Wright. I feel like he's doing a good job with what he's doing right now. Defensively, we'll be one."