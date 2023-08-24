UAM scholarship honors professor

The University of Arkansas at Monticello's College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources introduces the Dr. Kelly J. Bryant Endowed Scholarship for Agriculture.

The scholarship honors the legacy of Bryant, a tenured professor of Agricultural Economics from 1993 to 2018 and former Dean of Agriculture from 2007 to 2018. Bryant dedicated his career to mentoring and guiding UAM Agriculture students, according to a news release.

Initiated by the Ag Alumni Society, this scholarship is a tribute to Bryant's passion for education and leadership. The society raised the necessary funds for the endowment in 12 months.

"This was such a group effort made possible by more people than could ever be listed," said Bill Stephens Ag Alumni Board President. "The UAM Ag faculty and staff, the agriculture student body, alumni and corporate sponsors all made this possible. I think it is a true testament to what this Agriculture Department is truly capable, past, and present faculty and alum."

Retired UAM Ag professor, Paul Francis, reiterated Bryant's dedication. "Dr. Bryant genuinely cared about UAM agriculture students and was passionate about helping them discover their potential and ensure their success. He would be proud of the scholarship recipients," Francis said.

Chris Bryant, alumni board secretary and Bryant's eldest son, expressed his gratitude for the scholarship's establishment, emphasizing its alignment with his father's aspirations.

"This is a very humbling honor," said Chris Bryant. "This program meant a lot to our father, and I know he is beyond proud to see the progress that has been made in that last year. Getting all of the alumni involved in helping the department advance was always his dream. I am thankful to get to be a part of this and for everyone who has helped make this happen."

Open to full-time junior and senior UAM students majoring in any agricultural field with a grade point average of 2.0 or higher, the scholarship awards two recipients $1,000 each. The application deadline is Sept. 15 and applications can be acquired from any agriculture faculty member. To apply for the scholarship, contact Rhonda Parris at parris@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1149.

UAPB expert offers tips on snacks

The new school year has begun, which means new routines for kids, and in most cases, a shift in parents' weekly schedules, said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. For many, the new routine may include the need for parents to rethink habits and foster healthier ones by providing nutritious after-school snacks for their kids.

"Children need after-school snacks, especially after a long day of school," Henson said. "Kids look forward to that after-school pick-me-up. It is essential to have healthy snacks for kids to eat when they get home."

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans mentions that kids need snacks because they are an integral part of fulfilling their daily nutritional requirements from all the MyPlate food groups, she said. Following MyPlate helps to provide the recommended foods that can be healthy snacks for kids. The following are healthy snack ideas for parents to have on hand:

Protein packs (nuts, muffins, cheese and meat)

Fruit kabobs

Popcorn

Baked homemade chewy granola bars using whole-grain oats and dried fruit

Muffins

Trail mix

Sliced fresh fruits and yogurt dip

Cheese sticks and fruit

Parfaits

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on 100% whole wheat bread

Whole grain snack crackers and cheese

mUnsweetened applesauce sprinkled with cinnamon served with a whole-grain graham cracker (for a taste similar to apple pie)

A 100% whole-grain pita pocket stuffed with ricotta cheese and Granny Smith apple slices. Add a dash of cinnamon for extra flavor.

"Eating lean protein and fiber-rich carbohydrates, such as cheese sticks and fruit, provides lasting energy," Henson said. "The bottom line is that having healthy snacks accessible for your kids after school is part of a well-balanced and nutritious diet."