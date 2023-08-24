DEAR ABBY: Boyfriend in no hurry to walk down the aisle

Dear Abby: I’m 44, and I have been dating a wonderful man for the last year and a half. He’s 44 as well. He has a nice home and job and has 50/50 custody of his three children, who adore me. I’m good to them, and we all get along well, just like a family.

He goes back and forth about marriage. I have made it clear that, although I don’t want to pressure him, I do want to be married again. I’d rather be let go than led on. He isn’t sure, and some days he says he may never remarry.

The last time we talked about it, he said it’s a “possibility,” but he didn’t want to be pressured — it has to be his idea. How long should I wait until enough is enough? I’m not getting any younger. — Fixed On Marriage

Dear Fixed: When was the last time you had this discussion? You have described a man who is comfortable with things just the way they are. A year and a half is a reasonable amount of time to decide whether a relationship is serious enough to lead to something more.

Give him six more months, during which you do not mention the word “marriage.” By then, you will have invested two years. After that, ask if he has made up his mind about the two of you being married, and if his answer isn’t a yes, move on.

Dear Abby: I have a family issue concerning the recent, untimely death of my only (younger) brother, who died of pneumonia in Georgia. His wife had him cremated the following day instead of having a funeral. She didn’t inform his family about it until it was over. Was that legal? And was it the right thing to do? — No Family Closure

Dear NFC: Please accept my sympathy for the passing of your brother. When the sibling is younger, the loss can be particularly poignant.

When a married person dies, it is legal for the surviving spouse to determine what happens to the remains.

We don’t know if the subject of funerals, memorials, burials or cremations was ever discussed between your brother and his wife. If you are wondering, rather than judge her, ask her. He may have expressed a wish not to be put into the ground, or he may have been cremated for financial reasons. Also, ask if she’s planning a memorial. If she isn’t, you may want to host one for yourselves.

Dear Abby: Do I give my son and daughter their baby books now that they are in their 40s? I just need to know if it’s something a parent does. — Wondering Mom

Dear Wondering: Some parents give their children these mementos when they are downsizing their homes. Others offer it to them once they marry or settle down. Of course, before bestowing such a gift, it would be prudent to ask if it would be welcomed.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com