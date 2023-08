Defensive tackle Taurean Carter returns for Arkansas after missing last season with a knee injury. Carter recorded 35 tackles in 21 games for the Razorbacks in 2020-21. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Ninth in a series previewing position groups for the University of Arkansas football team. FAYETTEVILLE Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Defense delivering size, depth inside

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content