Drone attacks target Moscow, grain facilities around Odesa

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia and Ukraine traded drone attacks early Wednesday, officials said, with Kyiv apparently targeting Moscow again and the Kremlin's forces launching another bombardment of Ukrainian grain storage depots in what have recently become signature tactics in the almost 18-month war.

Later Wednesday, the Ukrainian intelligence agency claimed it had destroyed a key Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system in occupied Crimea. If confirmed, it would be another embarrassing blow for Moscow, as Ukraine increasingly targets Russia's assets far behind the front line in southern and eastern Ukraine.

The agency, known by its acronym GUR, claimed on its official Telegram channel that Russia has a "limited number" of the sophisticated systems and that the loss "is a painful blow." Moscow officials made no immediate comment.

The long-range S-400 missiles are capable of striking enemy aircraft and are regarded as one of the best such systems available. They have a range of 250 miles and can simultaneously engage multiple targets.

Earlier, a three-hour nighttime Russian drone attack in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight Tuesday caused a blaze at grain facilities, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper said.

The attack destroyed 14,300 U.S. tons of grain, bringing the month's total grain losses to around 300,000 U.S. tons, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a Facebook post.

Russia zeroed in on Odesa last month, crippling significant parts of the port city's grain facilities, days after President Vladimir Putin broke off Russia's participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. That wartime deal enabled Ukraine's exports to reach many countries facing the threat of hunger.

Under a year of that deal, Ukraine shipped 36.2 million U.S. tons of grain, most of it from the Odesa region.

Russian officials, meanwhile, claimed to have downed Ukrainian drones in Moscow and the surrounding region early Wednesday, the defense ministry and the mayor said. No casualties were reported in the drone attack, which has become almost a daily occurrence in the Russian capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said one drone smashed into a building under construction in Moscow City, a prestigious business complex hit by drones twice before. Several windows were broken in two buildings nearby and emergency services responded to the scene.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said the drone had been electronically jammed.

RUSSIAN AIR FORCE

CHIEF FIRED

Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a former commander of Russia's forces in Ukraine believed to be close to mercenary warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, was relieved of his duties as the chief of Russia's air force, the Russian state media reported Wednesday.

The report by RIA Novosti, a Russian state news agency, was the clearest sign yet that the Kremlin has cracked down on Surovikin after Prigozhin's brief rebellion in June. So far, he is the only senior official with ties to Prigozhin confirmed by Russian state media to have been demoted or otherwise punished in its aftermath.

"The ex-commander in chief of the Aerospace Forces of Russia, Sergei Surovikin has now been relieved of his post," RIA Novosti said. It said that Col. Gen. Viktor Afzalov, chief of the air force's general staff, had been named as the acting commander.

"Surovikin was relieved of his post in connection with the transfer to another job. He is now on a short vacation," the RIA report added, citing a report from the Russian news outlet RBC.

Analysts have described Surovikin, called "General Armageddon" for his ruthless tactics, as a brutally effective leader in a Russian military that even many Russian cheerleaders of the war have described as troubled by incompetence in its command structure. But his links to Prigozhin's Wagner mercenary group, which took over a Russian city and began a march on Moscow in its brief mutiny, appeared to precipitate his fall from grace.

The Kremlin's low-key crackdown in response to the most drastic threat to Putin in his 23-year rule highlights the Russian leader's cautious crisis management style.

Information for this article was contributed by Susie Blann of The Associated Press and by Valeriya Safronova and Anton Troianovski of The New York Times.