Franklin batters Caribbean islands

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Tropical Storm Franklin unleashed heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday after making landfall in the country's southern region, killing at least one person and injuring two others.

The storm began to slowly spin away late Wednesday afternoon from the island of Hispaniola that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti after dumping heavy rain for several hours.

Forecasters warned the storm could drop up to 12 inches of rain in the Dominican Republic, with a maximum of 16 inches for the country's western and central regions. Meanwhile, up to 4 inches of rain are forecast for Haiti, with nearly 8 inches for the country's eastern regions.

"The population of the Dominican Republic must all be right now, without exception, in their homes, the homes of friends and family, or in shelters," said Juan Manuel Méndez, emergency operations director.

The Civil Defense said a man identified as Carlos Marino Martínez died in the city of San Cristobal after being swept away by floodwaters. The agency initially said he was one of its volunteers, but later corrected the information saying it misidentified a uniform he was wearing. They did not provide further details. Two women in that city also were injured following a landslide, officials said.

More than 350 people were huddled in shelters in the Dominican Republic, where emergency operations officials said they were looking for a 54-year-old man with mental health problems who went missing after he jumped into a creek late Tuesday. Meanwhile, José Luis Cabrera with the Civil Defense Agency told Noticias SIN that a teenage boy is missing after a river swept him away on Wednesday.

"Six of them jumped in, and one of them didn't make it back," he said.

Another 280 people were evacuated from their homes to safer ground, with at least six communities cut off by heavy rains, officials said.

The storm also downed several trees and at least two light posts, with dozens of homes affected by floods that turned streets into rushing rivers. Authorities said the roof of one home in San Cristobal collapsed, as did walls of various buildings around the country.

"There's a lot of damage," Méndez said.

Meanwhile, authorities in neighboring Puerto Rico, which also was hit by Franklin's rain, were searching for two scuba divers missing south of the U.S. territory in waters churned up by the storm.

On Wednesday night, the storm was centered about 75 miles south-southeast of Grand Turk Island, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It had maximum winds of 40 mph with higher gusts and was moving north at 13 mph.

In the Caribbean, officials were most concerned about Franklin's impact in Haiti, which is prone to catastrophic flooding given the country's severe erosion.

In the Dominican Republic, officials shuttered schools, government agencies and several airports with at least 25 of the country's 31 provinces under red alert. On Wednesday, more than 346,000 customers were without power, and some 120 aqueducts were out of service because of heavy rains, affecting more than 1.6 million customers.