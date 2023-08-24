Get to know: '25 D-line target Alex Shieldnight

Oklahoma class of 2025 prospect Alex Shieldnight is a rare athlete with an Arkansas offer to play on either side of the line of scrimmage.

Shieldnight, 6-3 and 230 pounds, of Wagoner, Okla., visited the Razorbacks for the Hogwild Hangout on July 29, and football coach Sam Pittman said he could play defensive end or tight end at Arkansas.

He received his offer from Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams on May 26. It gives him a chance to attend his mother’s old school.

His mother, Stephanie, played basketball at Arkansas from 1991-95. She led the Razorbacks in scoring and rebounding as a senior, finishing with 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds on a 23-7 team that played in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Shieldnight also has scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Kansas and other programs.

He recorded 83 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 2 forced fumbles as a sophomore. On3.com rates him a 3-star prospect and the No. 30 edge rusher in the 2025 class.

Favorite thing about playing D-line: Sack or a strip sack

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams is: An amazing guy and a great coach

Funniest football moment: I got a safety in the semifinals and I didn’t know I scored us two points

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Body building

My mom is always on me to: Clean my room

Must-watch TV: Street Outlaws

Love or hate rollercoasters: I like the ones that aren’t too fast

What super power would you choose if given the option: Read people's minds

My two pet peeves are: Not giving great effort and not giving people a chance to prove themselves

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: George Kittle and Micah Parsons

My hidden talent is: Duck calling

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Braum's. The chocolate shake is amazing.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken and rice

I will never eat: Tuna

Favorite junk food: Honey bun

Favorite dessert: Banana pudding

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Liver. Not too bad either.

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Olivia Dunne

Dream vacation place: The football field

I’m terrified of: Heights

Sky dive or bungee jump: Bungee jump

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Floor

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love, because they’re funny

Cat or dog person and why: Dog person. I love my doggies. I am a bulldog.

Do you think aliens exist: No, I believe in a true almighty Lord Jesus Christ

Best advice I’ve received: Work to become the best you, not what another wants you to be.

Role model and why: Russell Westbrook. He is hard working.

All-time favorite Christmas gift: New shoes

People would be surprised that I: Like to shoot my shotgun