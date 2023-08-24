Gift creates first four-year, full ride scholarship at UAMS College of Medicine

A gift from the estate of Lee Ronnel, the founder of a Little Rock-based scrap metal recycling company, will create the first full-ride scholarship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that covers tuition, housing and meals for the four year duration of medical school, UAMS officials said Thursday.

The officials spoke at a ceremony in the gallery of UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock in which Edward Morris was announced as the inaugural Ronnel Scholar.

“Edward will be a remarkable physician. The Ronnel family understands how important it is to support future physicians like him. This scholarship will be life changing for many aspiring physicians and their communities,” Dr. G. Richard Smith, interim dean of the College of Medicine, said.

The Ronnel family requested the amount of the scholarship not be disclosed, according to a UAMS news release.

Lee Ronnel, who died in January 2022 at age 85, founded Metal Recycling Corp. in Little Rock in 1979. The company operates recycling centers in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Searcy and two metal commodity trading companies in Little Rock, according to the release.