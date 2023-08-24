DEAR HELOISE: I enjoy reading your column, and I haven't seen this hint yet. My copper bottom stainless steel pot was tarnished and sitting in the sink bottom up. At the same time, I was also opening a restaurant packet of ketchup, when some spilled on the copper bottom of the pot. After a bit, I looked down and saw that the spot where the ketchup leaked on the pot was gleaming!

I was amazed. So instead of using the ketchup for food, I spread it on the pot and cleaned away. The pot became like new again with that freebie ketchup packet. Now, I don't discard extra packets. I save them for my polishing miracles.

-- Georgia Posvar, in Texas

DEAR HELOISE: There have been many studies that all pretty much say the same thing when it comes to whether coffee is beneficial. In particular, there was a long-term study in the U.K. and another one in the U.S., both of which involved more than 10,000 people and tracked their health for more than 10 years. They found that coffee can be beneficial to your health. An Australian study said to limit yourself to 5 cups a day, since detrimental side effects outweigh the benefits at larger quantities.

A small fraction of the population has an immediate negative reaction to coffee. Clearly, these people should not drink it. But there is no evidence of any slow or hidden negative results. In other words, if you don't have an immediate bad reaction, it's OK to drink coffee. It's not going to sneak up on you and do harm.

-- Robert D. Kelly, via email

DEAR READERS: Here's a handy hint for dusting wood floors:

First, spritz the mop with a bit of spray wax right before you dust. This will help to shine the wood floors without a mess -- and in just several minutes.

DEAR HELOISE: If I may add to the conversation about the harm that plastic is doing to our oceans, the worst offender is single-use plastic bags. It takes some effort to resist accepting them in the grocery store. Often, a cashier will put one item in one bag. It's easy, however, to get in the habit of taking your own cloth bags or even using paper bags. If everyone did this, it would make a huge positive impact on the environment.

-- Jean Celeste,

Little Rock

