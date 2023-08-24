High school rankings

Overall top 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE 2022 RECORD

1. Bryant 7A-Central 12-0

COMMENT The Hornets have a new head coach but return much of the talent that secured their five straight Class 7A title.

2. Conway 7A-Central 10-3

COMMENT Buck James has a new home and is looking to turn the Wampus Cats into a perennial power.

3. Bentonville 7A-West 11-2

COMMENT The Tigers came up short in Little Rock last season, but they remain the top option out of the 7A-West.

4. Greenwood 6A-West 10-3

COMMENT The Bulldogs look to go one step further than their runner-up finish last season with new quarterback Kane Archer.

5. Little Rock Parkview 5A-South 12-1

COMMENT The Patriots return much of their offense from last season’s state championship team and key defensive leaders.

6. Cabot 7A-Central 9-3

COMMENT The Panthers played Bryant as tough as anyone last season and should be near the top of the class once again this season.

7. Fayetteville 7A-West 7-4

COMMENT The Bulldogs return gunslinger Drake Lindsey at quarterback and should have one of the state’s top passing attacks.

8. Pulaski Academy 6A-West 12-1

COMMENT The Bruins have new faces all over the starting lineup but should remain in the hunt for their fifth straight title.

9. Little Rock Christian 6A-West 9-3

COMMENT The Warriors and quarterback Walker White, an Auburn commitment, aim to win their first state title since 2018.

10. Benton 6A-East 9-3

COMMENT The Panthers have one of the state’s top recruits, running back Braylen Russell, healthy and will have an early test against Bryant in the Salt Bowl.

CLASS 7A

1. Bryant 12-0

2. Conway 10-3

3. Bentonville 11-2

4. Cabot 9-3

5. Fayetteville 7-4

6. Rogers 9-3

CLASS 6A

1. Greenwood 10-3

2. Pulaski Academy 12-1

3. LR Christian 9-3

4. Benton 9-3

5. LR Catholic 11-1

6. West Memphis 6-5

CLASS 5A

1. LR Parkview 12-2

2. Shiloh Christian 12-2

3. Pine Bluff 5-4

4. Mills 10-2

5. Hot Springs 7-4

6. Joe T. Robinson 11-2

CLASS 4A

1. Malvern 12-2

2. Warren 11-2

3. Harding Academy 11-2

4. Rivercrest 9-3

5. Elkins 10-2

6. Arkadelphia 11-1

CLASS 3A

1. Prescott 11-1

2. Booneville 12-3

3. Glen Rose 8-3

4. Charleston 14-1

5. Camden Har. Grove 7-5

6. Rison 11-1

CLASS 2A

1. Hazen 13-0

2. Mineral Springs 7-4

3. E. Poinsett County 10-3

4. Des Arc 7-4

5. Bigelow 9-2

6. Marked Tree 9-3