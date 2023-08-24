Highly recruited DB gives parents surprise birthday gift, commits to Hogs

Defensive back Tay Lockett, one of the most heavily recruited sophomore prospects in the nation, has committed to Arkansas.

It is a surprise birthday gift for his mother and father. His mother, Megan, who is originally from Little Rock, and his father, Tejuan were unaware of his plans until he announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on social media.

“The only person that knows is my stepdad because on Thursday, that’s my mom and dad’s birthday, so I’ll be surprising them,” said Lockett on Tuesday.

Lockett, 6-0 and 165 pounds, of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, picked Arkansas over more than 40 scholarship offers from schools such as Southern Cal, Washington, Georgia, Penn State, Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Michigan and Texas A&M.

His mother, father, stepfather and several family members from Arkansas, who “bleed Razorback red,” visited Fayetteville on March 4 for the Arkansas-Kentucky basketball game. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman extended an offer to Lockett in front of his family in a private setting at halftime.

He and his family also visited the Razorbacks for the football team’s spring showcase on April 15.

“I would definitely say my family played a big part in wanting to go to the University of Arkansas just because all my family is really from Arkansas,” Lockett said. “The first time I came to the campus, the staff and all the coaches really welcomed me and my family in. It just gave me like a real home feeling and I know I would want to be there for my college experience, academically and athletically.”

He has visited more than 20 schools during the recruiting process, including Georgia, USC, Oklahoma, Miami, Maryland and Colorado.

Lockett was recruited by Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

“I know Coach Sam Pittman and Coach Williams and Coach Woodson can take very good care of me,” Lockett said. “I really trust those men. I just feel like it’s the right decision to make.”

Lockett was named a first-team MaxPreps Freshman All-American after finishing with 92 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 5 recovered fumbles and 3 forced fumbles at San Diego University City High School before transferring to high school powerhouse St. John Bosco. He also had nine punt returns for 189 yards.

He was recently named to the 2023 Preseason MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Football Team.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates him a 4-star prospect, but believes he could reach 5-star status before finishing his high school career.

“He’s an outstanding prospect,” said Lemming, who met with Lockett at a gathering of prospects in Las Vegas. “He can run well, good length, terrific all-around athlete.”

Lockett knew his parents would support any college decision he might make, but picking the Razorbacks will ensure they never forget this year’s birthday.

“I’ve been talking about committing for a long time and I’ve been throwing a couple of schools out there, but deep down I knew Arkansas was the only school I really wanted to go,” Lockett said. “I wanted their input on it and they’ve been giving me nothing but positive feedback, and they told me they’ll support any school I choose, but I know deep down they really do support me, so it’s going to mean a lot to them, especially on their birthday.

“They’re going to be very surprised, but they’re really going to enjoy it.”

He first told Williams about his commitment and was to speak with Pittman and Woodson on Wednesday evening.

“[Williams] was just very excited because he knows I’m going to bring in a lot of good players and I’m also the first 2026 football player to commit to the University of Arkansas,” Lockett said.

Lockett is laser focused on trying to get junior receiver Dreyden Garner of San Diego University City and sophomore quarterback Kane Archer of Greenwood to join him in Fayetteville.

“The first player I want to get would be like Drey Garner because he’s a long-time friend and I want to see him at the highest level with me,” said Lockett, who was accompanied by Garner on his last trip Fayetteville. “Definitely Drey Garner, and keeping Kane Archer in Arkansas. Getting Kane Archer to stay in Arkansas is big.”

St. John Bosco is set to take on St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. Central on Saturday. St. John Bosco finished last season as Maxpreps’ top-ranked team in the country.

Lockett is excited to play the game as an Arkansas commitment.

“I thought it would be a good time to [commit] because it’s my parents’ birthday and we’re going to be on ESPN,” he said. “When I’m making those plays they can be like, ‘This is the Arkansas commit.’ That’s going to be a good time.”



