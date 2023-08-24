Hunted Hornets





Being atop the Arkansas high school football food chain for the past five seasons has done little to dent Bryant's mindset.

Figuratively speaking, the Hornets have now been the hunted for half a decade in the state's largest classification. In a literal sense, it's Bryant that's actually doing the hunting.

The Hornets will no longer have the general behind their five-year state championship run roaming the sidelines, but they are expected to have an ample supply of coach and player expertise this season that'll again make them the team everyone else is chasing in Class 7A.

"Man, the heat is the worst thing that we're battling right now," Bryant Coach Quad Sanders said, referring to the high temperatures that have been hovering across Arkansas and caused the start times for the majority of this week's season-opening games to be pushed back an hour. "But to be honest, everything else is going really good. We're trying to create a little more depth of course, but we're getting there. We're just ready to get this thing kicked off."

The Hornets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1 team in Class 7A and overall, have won their past 53 games against in-state competition and are 54-1 in their past 55 contests overall. In addition, Bryant has rarely trailed in any game during that dominating stretch, which is why the Hornets were seemingly the ones that were doing more of the stalking than their opponents.

This season, Sanders will be in charge of maintaining that superiority after Buck James, who went 80-9 and led Bryant to five consecutive titles during a seven-year stint, resigned in the spring to take over at 7A-Central Conference rival Conway. Yet, the Hornets' first-year coach still has a team that may be more seasoned than any other in the class.

Fourteen returners will power Bryant's bid to win a sixth straight championship, but there's also a contingent of programs in line that'll attempt to derail the Hornets' intention.

No. 2 Conway has reached the semifinals in each of the past three seasons but will look to take that next step after luring James away. Senior quarterback Donovyn Omolo threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns last season for the Wampus Cats, who may be able to match up with the Hornets position-for-position offensively.

Bentonville, ranked No. 3, stacks up nicely on offense as well, steered by Carter Nye at quarterback and University of Arkansas commit C.J. Brown at wide receiver. The Tigers also have plenty of NCAA Division I talent along the front line, with Colorado target Trason Hunt leading the way at right tackle.

"We're excited about this group," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "This is a team that's got a lot of experience offensively with nine starters returning from last year. Anytime you've got your quarterback back with all your skill guys, that's a good thing. Of course, we're missing two pretty good ones in running back Josh Ficklin, who's at Illinois State, and left tackle Joey Su'a, who's at Arkansas.

"But having all that back makes you excited as a play caller, and it makes you excited about what you can do offensively. Defensively, we'll be young, but again, we like what they bring. We'll have a couple of sophomores that'll start for us that are very talented, but you know, there will be some growing pains. But it ought to be a fun season."

No. 4 Cabot lost key all-state players from last season, but Coach Scott Reed has a knack for re-stocking, particularly on his offensive and defensive lines. No. 5 Fayetteville brings back one of the state's top quarterbacks in Drake Lindsey, while No. 6 Rogers will try to take advantage of the 18 starters it returns.

But a lot of attention will be heaped on the Hornets, whom Sanders said are a little behind schedule.

"We missed out on spring ball," he said. "That put us back a whole lot. The stuff that we would've gotten fixed in spring ball, we were trying to fix in the summer. And the stuff we would've been doing in the spring, we were trying to do it in the summer. We're probably 10 days behind."

It's a good thing Bryant has several players who have routinely performed at an advanced level.

Junior quarterback Jordan Walker is in charge after totaling 2,247 yards of offense and 21 touchdowns last season. Bryant is also solid at running back with senior James Martin, who rushed for more than 700 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022, and junior Daniel Anderson, who has scholarship offers from Notre Dame and Mississippi State.

Senior all-stater Mytorian Singleton leads the Hornets' receiving core following an impressive junior year.

Sanders did note that the defense is coming around and praised senior Nick Biskey and junior Eli Hill for the way they played during the team's 48-28 win over Class 6A No. 2 Pulaski Academy during their benefit game last week. He also said that senior Bryson Adamoh, an UNLV commit, performed admirably against the Bruins as well, which was big considering senior safety Drake Fowler did not play.

But according to Sanders, Bryant isn't where he thinks they'll be by midseason. The Hornets will get a challenge Saturday in the annual Salt Bowl against Benton, and that should give them a solid gauge of where they are.

"It's still early," he said. "You never really know where you are until you play. All these teams have great coaches, and they have their guys ready to go. So we won't know what's what until we get ready to play."





2022 Class 7A postseason results

FIRST ROUND

Rogers 38, FS Northside 7

Conway 68, Springdale Har-Ber 31

North Little Rock 28, FS Southside 14

Bentonville West 42, Jonesboro 20

QUARTERFINALS

Bryant 42, Rogers 7

Conway 37, Fayetteville 0

Bentonville 45, North Little Rock 0

Cabot 41, Bentonville West 21

SEMIFINALS

Bryant 42, Conway 21

Bentonville 15, Cabot 13

FINAL

Bryant 36, Bentonville 7

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Drake Lindsey, QB, Fayetteville, Sr.

The Minnesota commitment is arguably the state’s top returning passer. Lindsey threw for 3,620 yards and 37 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. With Lindsey returning, the Bulldogs’ passing attack ranks among the class’ best.

Derrick Murdock, S, Little Rock Southwest, Sr.

The All-Arkansas Preps first-teamer totaled 111 tackles and 16 sacks last season as Mills made the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. He’s since transferred to Little Rock Southwest for a new challenge under Coach Daryl Patton and will make the move from linebacker to safety.

Donovyn Omolo, QB, Conway, Sr.

The Wampus Cats have championship aspirations in 2023 with the addition of former Bryant coach Buck James. Another strong season from Omolo could go a long way in getting Conway its first title since 1967. Omolo passed for 2,858 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior.

John Parkinson, DE, FS Southside, Sr.

Southside underwhelmed with a 4-7 record last season, but that didn’t stop Parkinson from terrorizing 7A-West backfields. He totaled 12 sacks and 21 tackles for loss — both led Class 7A.

Jordan Walker, QB, Bryant, Jr.

The junior dual-threat had a strong season for the Hornets last season, passing for 1,354 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was replaced in the Class 7A title game as Bryant went on to win its fifth state championship in a row. He’ll have the position all to himself this season as the Hornets try to make it six.

Class 7A Super Six

No. 1 Bryant

COACH Quad Sanders

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

2022 RECORD 12-0

KEY RETURNERS QB Jordan Walker (Jr., 6-2, 210), RB James Martin (Sr., 5-10, 190), WR Mytorian Singleton (Sr., 6-0, 190), DB Drake Fowler (Sr., 6-3, 170), DB Bryson Adomah (Sr., 5-11, 180)

NOTEWORTHY Bryant has won 61 games during its five-year run as Class 7A state champions. … Running back Daniel Anderson, a junior, has scholarship offers from several schools, including Arkansas State, Colorado and Tennessee. He’s rated as a 4-star prospect by Rivals. … The Hornets held their opponents to 14 points or less in nine of their 12 games. The 11.2 points they allowed per game were the lowest in Class 7A. … Fowler has verbally committed to Air Force.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 26;vs. Benton

Sept. 1;St. Louis Christian Brothers

Sept. 8;Little Rock Parkview

Sept. 22;at Fort Smith Northside*

Sept. 29;Jonesboro*

Oct. 6;at Little Rock Central*

Oct. 13;Little Rock Southwest*

Oct. 20;at Cabot*

Oct. 27;North Little Rock*

Nov. 3;at Conway*

*7A-Central Conference game

No. 2 Conway

COACH Buck James

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

2022 RECORD 10-3

KEY RETURNERS QB Donovyn Omolo (Sr., 6-2, 205), RB Desmond Davidson (Sr., 6-1, 215), WR Cris O’Neal (Sr., 5-10, 185), LB Ben Chandler (Sr., 6-1, 200), OL Qauayaser Whitehead (Sr., 6-3, 330)

NOTEWORTHY James had won six state championships (five at Bryant, one at Camden Fairview) as a head coach. … Whitehead recently received a scholarship offer from NCAA Division II Northeastern (Okla.) State. He’s also got offers from other schools like Bethel (Tenn.) and Hendrix College. … Two of Conway’s three losses were to eventual state champion Bryant. The other setback was to Cabot. … The Wampus Cats won’t play their season opener until Sept. 1 when they travel to No. 3 Bentonville.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Sept. 1;at Bentonville

Sept. 8;Springdale

Sept. 15;at Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish

Sept. 22;Little Rock Southwest*

Sept. 29;at North Little Rock*

Oct. 6;Cabot*

Oct. 13;at Fort Smith Northside*

Oct. 20;Little Rock Central*

Oct. 27;at Jonesboro*

Nov. 6;Bryant*

*7A-Central Conference game

No. 3 Bentonville

COACH Jody Grant

CONFERENCE 7A-West

2022 RECORD 11-2

KEY RETURNERS QB Carter Nye (Sr., 6-1, 175), WR C.J. Brown (Sr., 6-1, 190), TE Eli Brooks (Jr., 6-3, 205), DL Ben Pearson (Sr., 6-2, 205), LB Rivers Wiseman (Sr., 6-4, 190)

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville is looking to capture its first state championship since 2014. … Brown had scholarship offers from programs such as Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Tennessee but committed to the University of Arkansas in June. … Nye was 214 of 326 for 2,968 yards with 28 touchdowns last season to guide the Tigers to the Class 7A title game. … The only teams to beat Bentonville a year ago were 7A-Central Conference powers Bryant and Conway. … Senior lineman Trason Hunt has offers from Colorado and Missouri State.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 25;at Broken Arrow, Okla.

Sept. 1;Conway

Sept. 15;Kansas City Rockhurst

Sept. 22;at Springdale Har-Ber*

Sept. 29;at Fort Smith Southside*

Oct. 6;Rogers Heritage*

Oct. 13;at Fayetteville*

Oct. 20;at Rogers*

Oct. 27;Springdale*

Nov. 3;at Bentonville West*

*7A-West Conference game

No. 4 Cabot

COACH Scott Reed

CONFERENCE 7A-Central

2022 RECORD 9-3

KEY RETURNERS RB Keegan Vest (Jr., 5-11, 210), WR Hayes Cox (Sr., 5-10, 170), TE Gavin Reardon (Sr., 6-4, 240), OL Carson Gray (Sr., 5-10, 255), LB Gavin Vest (Sr., 5-11, 195)

NOTEWORTHY Reed is 31-16 at Cabot since he was hired in 2018 to take over for Mike Malham. … Reardon is a two-time state wrestling champion but has received football scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the University of Arkansas-Monticello. … Vest and Logan Easton, also a senior, combined for 167 tackles in 2022 from their linebacker positions. … The Panthers will get a pair of tests from 7A-West Conference teams Fayetteville and Bentonville West to start the season.

SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Aug. 25;at Fayetteville

Sept. 1;Bentonville West

Sept. 8;Ruston, La.

Sept. 22;at Jonesboro*

Sept. 29;Little Rock Southwest*

Oct. 6;at Conway*

Oct. 13;at Little Rock Central*

Oct. 20;Bryant*

Oct. 27;at Fort Smith Northside*

Nov. 3;North Little Rock*

*7A-Central Conference game

No. 5 Fayetteville

COACH Casey Dick

CONFERENCE 7A-West

2022 RECORD 7-4

KEY RETURNERS QB Drake Lindsey (Sr., 6-5, 220), RB Christian Setzer (Sr., 5-9, 175), WR Jaison Delamar (Jr., 5-11, 190), OL Desmond Peterson (Sr., 6-5, 300), SS Isaiah Taylor (Jr., 6-0, 175)

NOTEWORTHY The Bulldogs lost four games in 2022, but three of those defeats were to teams that eventually reached the Class 7A state semifinals (Conway, Cabot, Bentonville). … Lindsey had 37 touchdown passes last season, which was the most in Class 7A. … Delamar, a University of Arkansas baseball commit, had 54 catches for 770 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. … All three of Fayetteville’s nonconference games are against teams from the 7A-Central Conference.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 25;Cabot

Sept. 1;at North Little Rock

Sept. 8;Fort Smith Northside

Sept. 22;at Bentonville West*

Sept. 29;Rogers*

Oct. 6;at Fort Smith Southside*

Oct. 13;Bentonville*

Oct 20;at Springdale*

Oct. 27;at Rogers Heritage*

Nov. 3;Springdale Har-Ber*

*7A-West Conference game

No. 6 Rogers

COACH Chad Harbison

CONFERENCE 7A-West

2022 RECORD 9-3

KEY RETURNERS QB Dane Williams (Sr., 6-1, 195), RB Jacob Jenkins (Sr., 6-2, 2-5), WR Mabry Verser (Sr., 6-4, 210), TE Jansen Garner (Sr., 6-4, 195), LB Isaac Chapman (Sr., 6-1, 205)

NOTEWORTHY Rogers has a three-game stretch from Sept. 8-29 where it plays three consecutive road games, including a date at No. 5 Fayetteville on Sept. 29. … Williams threw for 2,369 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. … The Mounties racked up at least 35 points in eight of their victories last season, not to mention a season-high 55 against league rival Springdale Har-Ber. … Nine starters are returning on both offense and defense.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 21;Little Rock Southwest

Sept. 1;Bishop (Okla.) Kelley

Sept. 8;at Farmington

Sept. 22;at Fort Smith Southside*

Sept. 29;at Fayetteville*

Oct. 6;Bentonville West*

Oct. 13;at Springdale*

Oct. 20;Bentonville*

Oct. 27;at Springdale Har-Ber*

Nov. 3;Rogers Heritage*

*7A-West Conference game

5 GAMES TO WATCH

Little Rock Central at North Little Rock (Sept. 22)

Little Rock Central and first-year Coach Anthony Robinson will open conference play against another first-year coach in North Little Rock’s Clint Reed. The Tigers were winless last season and could look at this game as an early opportunity to pick one up.

Rogers at Fayetteville (Sept. 29)

The Mountaineers hit a walk-off field goal to defeat the Bulldogs last season. Both teams enter this season among the top teams in Class 7A which should result in another exciting game.

Bentonville at Fayetteville (Oct. 13)

Thanks to running back Josh Ficklin, the Tigers won last year’s matchup in overtime 30-29. Three of the past 10 matchups between these two have gone to an extra period.

Bryant at Cabot (Oct. 20)

Bryant entered halftime of this matchup a year ago with a 10-7 but outscored Cabot 14-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away and claim the conference tie-breaker. The Panthers figure to once again be one of the Hornets’ toughest regular season tests.

Bryant at Conway (Nov. 3)

It’s hard to imagine that heading into the season any game will have as much anticipation built up for it as this one. Former Bryant coach Buck James hosts his former school and former assistant-turned-head coach, Quad Sanders, to end the regular season. On top of the intrigue on the sidelines, this game could become a de facto 7A-Central title game.













Conway Coach Buck James led Bryant to five consecutive Class 7A state championships in 2018-22. But James will now attempt to guide the Wampus Cats to their first title game since 1993. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





