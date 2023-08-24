MacKenzie Scott has given $146 million so far this year to 24 nonprofits, with nearly half of the donations focused on early-childhood education and development -- putting the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' reported contributions at more than $14 billion since 2020.

Devyn Keith said accountability is important to him after the Huntsville, Ala., City Council member pleaded guilty to shoplifting in a deal that includes $465 in restitution and a permanent Walmart ban.

Paul Burch, sheriff of Alabama's Mobile County, says subpoenas have been issued for phone records between Roman Catholic priest Alex Crow and an 18-year-old woman who recently graduated from a high school where Crow would hear confessions and who has now reportedly fled to Europe with the cleric.

Pedro Sánchez, Spain's acting prime minister, has joined in the public outcry over an unwanted kiss pressed on a member of the national womens soccer team at an award ceremony after its World Cup victory over England, saying soccer federation President Luis Rubiales' apologies were insufficient.

Sam Wilson says something about the 2 million sunflowers on his farm near London obviously makes people want to take off their clothes, so he's posted 'No Public Nudity' signs after an increase of visitors baring it all behind the blooms.

Leon Lott, sheriff of South Carolina's Richland County that includes the capital city of Columbia, says "stupid gang stuff" accounts for most of the bullets fired into 96 houses this year, the latest of which injured one of his deputies and that officer's fianceé.

Mike Lawlor, a police commissioner in New Haven, Conn., called a Yale University police officer union's fliers telling new students it was unsafe to leave school grounds "the most boneheaded tactic I have ever seen."

Paul Maloney, a U.S. district judge in Michigan, found farmer Steve Tennes' rights were violated when the city of East Lansing barred him from a seasonal market over his opposition to same-sex weddings at his orchard.

Timothy McGuirk, a spokesman for Massachusetts' executive office of public safety and security, says the drowning that killed Tafari Campbell, personal chef to Barack and Michelle Obama and whom the former president says he will miss every day, has been ruled accidental.