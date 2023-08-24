Legislative panel postpones recommendation for merit pay increase to executive director of Arkansas PBS

A legislative panel on Wednesday postponed a decision about whether to recommend the Legislative Council authorize Arkansas PBS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Courtney Pledger to receive a merit salary increase from $179,999.87 to $188,997.76 a year.

At the behest of state Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee voted to delay consideration of the merit pay increase request from the Arkansas PBS Commission until the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee completes its review of an audit of Arkansas PBS.

Several lawmakers also asked state officials for additional information before they take action on the commission's request for the merit pay raise for Pledger.

Approval of the Legislative Council is required for the merit pay raise for Pledger because the increase would boost her salary above the maximum authorized salary for her post, and her salary is already above that maximum salary, state officials said.

Pledger was left off the list of executive branch state employees whose merit pay raises boosted their salaries beyond their maximum authorized salaries and were approved by the Legislative Council in June, said Kay Barnhill, director of the state Office of Personnel Management.

In June, the Legislative Council approved a request for the salaries of about 1,500 executive branch employees to exceed their maximum authorized salaries as a result of merit raises these employees were awarded, effective July 9.

These state employees were among about 5,600 executive branch employees for whom Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized merit pay raises based on their performance evaluations. The Republican governor described these employees as exceptional employees. For state employees who have served for more than one year, those deemed "highly effective" received a 4.5% base salary increase, while those deemed "role models" received a 5% base salary increase.

David Westbrook Doss Jr., chairman of the Arkansas PBS Commission, wrote in a letter dated July 7 to Barnhill that he wants to confirm that Pledger received a 5 rating as a role model on her personnel evaluation from the commission and that rating is the top rating available to state employees.

"We are requesting that Office of Personnel Management [increase] the line item maximum for Ms. Pledger's grade to allow for the merit increase of 5% to employees earning a 5 rating," Doss wrote in his letter to Barnhill.

During the personnel subcommittee's meeting, Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said he wants to know if any of the other Arkansas PBS employees earned a 5 rating on their performance evaluations, and to see a breakdown of that information.

He added that he wants to find out whether any of the Arkansas PBS employees initially received a 5 rating in their performance evaluations only to have their rating later lowered to a 4.

Sullivan said he wants to see the ratings of any Arkansas PBS employees who were terminated and the ratings of any employees who left the agency.

A year ago, the Legislative Council authorized a $27,418 pay raise for Pledger at the request of the Arkansas PBS Commission, which said the state's public television network could lose its leader if it didn't increase Pledger's salary to be competitive with similar jobs in other states.

In May 2022, Pledger withdrew from consideration for a job to run the Louisiana Public Broadcasting, for which she was a finalist.

Pledger joined Arkansas PBS in 2017, bringing broad experience in strategic media management and content, according to the agency's website.

Two weeks ago, a legislative audit revealed auditors found Arkansas PBS circumvented and violated certain aspects of state procurement law by, among other actions, making several purchases just below a threshold required for obtaining bids and by contracting with two companies owned by the same person.

After questioning administrators with Arkansas PBS, a standing committee for the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee opted to continue its review of the audit for fiscal year 2022 that ended June 30, 2022, to the panel's meeting next month to allow officials to gather answers to pending questions.

At that time, Karen Watkins, deputy director of finance and administration with Arkansas PBS, said she does not suspect the findings of the audit indicate fraud.

Watkins, who joined Arkansas PBS after fiscal year 2022, said the agency at the time was struggling to manage an expansion project and three demanding education projects.

"It's the right thing to do for kids and for the emergency broadcast system for Arkansas, but it really strained the agency," she told the Standing Committee on State Agencies.

As part of their report, auditors selected 10 vendors used by the Arkansas PBS Commission with transactions both above and below the $20,000 threshold in state law for obtaining bids.

The review found on multiple occasions the agency entered into agreements to procure goods and services from two companies owned by the same person.

If the goods and services had been obtained by the same company, bids would have been required, auditors said.

The agency also regularly informed vendors how much they would pay for goods and services.

While this practice doesn't appear to violate a specific purchasing law, auditors said it raises questions of whether a vendor would have charged less had the agency not provided the information.

In addition to making numerous purchases just below the $20,000 threshold for bids, the agency also regularly paid for a portion of goods and services before they were obtained.

The agency often executed an internally generated scope of work agreement with vendors instead of a purchase order.

This means goods and services may have been procured before purchase orders were created, according to the audit.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Langhorne of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.