Need informed care

If you missed the Perspective cover piece in the Sunday Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, I strongly encourage you to read it. Written by author Madeline Miller titled Coping mechanism/The challenges of learning how to live with long covid, Ms. Miller details her long struggle with this condition.

From 10 to 30 percent of covid infections can leave patients with long covid. At this time there is no cure for this disabling condition.

Ms. Miller reflects that "The United States has always been a terrible place to be sick and disabled. Ableism is baked into our myths of bootstrapping and self-reliance, in which health is virtue and illness is degeneracy. It is long past time for a bedrock shift, for all of us. We desperately need access to informed care, new treatments, fast-tracked research, safe spaces, and disability protections."

I say "Amen" and "Amen!"

DORIS HUTCHINS

Conway

Suffocating the Earth

As I sit here writing this letter it is 100-plus degrees outside and the forecast calls for even hotter conditions ahead. I just stepped outside long enough to water the flowers on my patio and I couldn't get back inside fast enough. My weather app constantly alerts me: An extreme heat advisory has been issued for your location. The National Interagency Fire Center stats show that as of Aug. 20, when I'm writing this, there have been 35,382 wildfires this year that have burned 1,751,041 acres in the U.S. alone. Not to mention all the wildfires in other countries.

Driving around the Little Rock metro areas, I cringed at the sight of yet another huge swath of woods cleared bare of all growth. Yet at the same time, the Shackleford Crossing shopping center originally built around 2005 as a solution for the lack of business in the old University Mall eight minutes away is still, and pretty much always has been, a virtual ghost town except for some chain restaurants and a collection of scraggly lost souls begging for money while being fried like an egg in the sun. Good thing they paved over those woods?

Soon they will widen even more of Arkansas 10 as suburban sprawl rapidly takes over like the wildfires. I can only hope that this time they at least consider leaving a scrap of green space for native trees in the median. It can't be that complicated or expensive to construct a highway that integrates transportation functionality and ecological sustainability. I'm not anti-capitalism, but I am anti-shooting-myself-in-the-foot. I am no scientist, but I do know that parking lots are insufferably hot, and shady woodlands are cooler. We are suffocating the Earth, people. It couldn't be more obvious.

SUSANNAH JACOBY

Little Rock

Banning likely next

It isn't enough to begin banning books. Education Secretary Jacob Oliva insists on reviewing schools offering AP African American studies. I bet that under the ridiculous LEARNS Act he will ban them.

Wherever will this end? Heaven only knows.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home

On religious rhetoric

This past week, Travis Ikeguchi, a proclaimed Christian, killed Lauri Carleton, a seemingly straight person who flew a rainbow flag at her business in Lake Arrowhead, Calif. Mr. Ikeguchi had posted anti-gay material on Twitter and routinely associated the LBGTQ community with pedophilia. Basically, Mr. Ikeguchi believed so fervently that gays are a menace to society that murder (breaking the sixth commandment) was justified (I am left to ponder if some genuinely believe that God would have made a 11th commandment that forbade homosexuality had he just had the foresight).

I found one of Mr. Ikeguchi's posts, which stated "the only path of salvation and to have eternal life ... is through Jesus Christ," particularly troubling. Having been baptized when I was 10 years old, it is extremely frustrating that some (based arguably on material in the Old Testament for which the literal interpretation is at a minimum questionable) are compelled to hate a segment of our population when the Bible clearly promotes brotherly love (and if not acceptance, forgiveness). Relatedly, I often see social media posts from so-called Christians/preachers that could promote hate toward those that generally accept gay behavior (living and letting live), as well as other ideals that might be construed as being associated with the "liberal left."

Unfortunately, the LEARNS Act could result in federal and state tax dollars being used by private schools to teach faith-based religious rhetoric to our children rather than teaching sound science (that Earth is billions of years old and unlikely to have been created in exactly seven days, and that all biological species, including humans, have evolved over the millennia). In terms of educational progress, Arkansans have to be prepared to occasionally take two steps back (rather than one forward), but should never accept taking 10 steps back.

BILLY JUSTUS

Cabot

Support the library

Re Don Shellabarger's letter about the Clinton Center expansion: People from around the world travel to Little Rock just so they can visit the Clinton Presidential Center. As a volunteer there since 2011, I have met many of these individuals. It is sad that the citizens of Little Rock do not support the library.

The new planned addition will only add to the prestige of the Clinton Presidential Center. It will be paid for with funds raised by the Clinton Foundation. Every president must pay for his library. It won't cost you one nickel, Don.

KAREN MAUERMANN

Sherwood