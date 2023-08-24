Little Rock sales tax proposal will include permanent, temporary components, mayor says

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. plans to break up his sales-tax proposal into two components, he indicated at a community forum on the tax plan Thursday evening.

A five-eighths percent (0.625%) tax would fund capital improvements and sunset after 10 years, while a three-eighths percent (0.375%) tax would fund public safety, parks and infrastructure spending and remain on the books permanently, according to Scott.

Officials expect to bring to the Little Rock Board of Directors two ordinances, one for each tax, as well as a resolution that represents the spending plan and “holds us accountable that those dollars are spent on those projects,” Scott said.

Additionally, they intend to create a citizens’ oversight committee to monitor spending, Scott said.

When Scott publicly outlined the tax proposal for the first time during a “working session” with city board members on July 27, it was presented as a 1 percentage-point tax increase that would sunset after 10 years.

However, later on during the same session, Scott said the proposal likely would be revised to make the tax permanent based on the feedback he had heard from city board members.