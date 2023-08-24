LRSD Board to vote on resolution in support of AP African American Studies course

The School Board for the Little Rock district -- a district that is teaching the Advanced Placement African American Studies course and has been told to produce curriculum documents -- will consider approval of a draft resolution in support of the course and district employees when it meets today.

Little Rock Central High, a civil rights landmark, is teaching the course this year, as it did last school year.

The School Board's draft resolution states that "as part of the Board's commitment to provide a rich and comprehensive learning experience for students, the Board resolves the following: To stand with the administration in offering AP African American Studies."

The proposal also says: "The Little Rock School Board of Directors acknowledges the dedication of students, faculty, and the entire Little Rock community as we strive towards equity. Over the past week, the Little Rock School District has taken proactive steps to deepen, broaden, and enhance the understanding of history and contemporary society by continuing to provide the opportunity for students to take and benefit from a course in Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies."

In response to a request for comment from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education about the Little Rock district's proposed resolution, agency spokeswoman Kimberly Mundell only forwarded a copy of the letter that Education Secretary Jacob Oliva sent earlier this week to the districts asking for all of their materials for the Advanced Placement course and their assurances that teaching the materials won't violate state law prohibiting the indoctrinating of students.

The proposed resolution is near the end of the agenda for the nine-member Little Rock School Board's monthly 5:30 p.m. business meeting at 810 W. Markham St.

School board meetings are open to the public as well as livestreamed on the district's YouTube page, which can be accessed at www.lrsdlive.com. The district also streams meetings on LRSDTV.org, and broadcasts on Comcast Channel 4 and U-verse Channel 99.

Public comments may be made in person at the beginning of the meeting.

Here is the draft resolution:

"(Proposed) Resolution on Advanced Placement African American Studies

"The Little Rock School Board of Directors acknowledges the dedication of students, faculty, and the entire Little Rock community as we strive towards equity. Over the past week, the Little Rock School District has taken proactive steps to deepen, broaden, and enhance the understanding of history and contemporary society by continuing to provide the opportunity for students to take and benefit from a course in Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies.

"As part of the Board's commitment to provide a rich and comprehensive learning experience for students, the Board resolves the following:

"To stand with the administration in offering AP African American Studies,

"To welcome students and families from all backgrounds, orientations, and experiences,

"To support our educators who are committed to providing engaging and thought-provoking lessons that encourage critical thinking, empathy, and deep appreciation for cultural diversity,

"To affirm that the AP African American Studies course will allow students to explore the complexities, contributions, and narratives that have shaped the African American experience throughout history, including Little Rock Central's integral role in America's history, and

"To strengthen our commitment to the mission of providing all children with extraordinary and equitable learning experiences and outcomes in support of being informed, compassionate, and responsible global citizens.

"Therefore, let it be resolved that the Little Rock School District Board of Directors hereby consent to and vigorously support the statements above-mentioned on this day, August 24, 2023. In witness thereof, we have hereunto affixed our signatures below."