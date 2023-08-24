Man wanted by Sherwood police in death of infant

Sherwood police on Thursday identified a man who is wanted on capital murder charges related to the death of his 2-month-old child in July, a release from the department states.

Joshua Williams, 20, is wanted in connection with the homicide, which occurred July 6, the release states.

The Thursday release, which did not identify the child's name or gender, is the first time the department has publicly acknowledged the killing, according to police spokeswoman Brittany Williams. She said authorities do not plan to release further details about the investigation at this time.