Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen, a pair of fictional former politicos, turned Hollywood's strikes into a rousing campaign rally with speeches celebrating unity across the industry and with labor at large. "We are here because we know that unions matter," said Washington, who played a political fixer on ABC's "Scandal." "Not only do we have solidarity within our union, we have solidarity between our unions, because we are workers." Tuesday's rally outside Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., coming more than a month into a strike by Hollywood actors and more than three months into a strike by screenwriters, was meant to highlight their alliance with the industry's other guilds and the nation's other unions, including the Teamsters and the AFL-CIO. Sheen, who played the president for seven seasons on "The West Wing," was joined by most of the show's main cast members on the stage as he emphasized that the toll being taken as the strikes stretch out. "Clearly this union has found something worth fighting for, and it is very costly," Sheen said. "If this were not so we would be left to question its value." Washington also sought to highlight that high-profile guild members like her were once actors who struggled to find work and make a living, as the vast majority of members still are. "We deserve to be able to be paid a fair wage. We deserve to have access to health care. We deserve to be free from machines pretending to be us," Washington said. "The dream of being a working artist, the dream of making a living doing what we want to do, should not be impossible." Talks have restarted between the studios and writers, who went on strike May 2, although progress has been slow. There have been no negotiations with actors since they went on strike July 14.

Hip-hop, the most popular genre in America, turned 50 this month. Born in the Bronx and spread to every corner of the world, it's hard to find the words to express the culture's influence and legacy -- but, hey, that's what the music is for. To celebrate this momentous milestone, pioneers Public Enemy and Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip-Hop free concerts held at the West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington on Oct. 6 and 7. "Hip-hop is beyond, not just a musical genre," said Public Enemy's Chuck D. "It's a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film and every corner of the world for the past 50 years." Acts such as Kurtis Blow, Kid 'n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K, Boogie Black, Mick Benzo will also perform. Registration for the free concert is now open at NationalCelebrationofHipHop.com.

Kerry Washington speaks at the Day of Solidarity union rally on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The event includes members of SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the AFL-CIO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Attendees march at the Day of Solidarity union rally on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The event includes members of SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the AFL-CIO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Protesters attend the Day of Solidarity union rally on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The event includes members of SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the AFL-CIO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Sean Astin, center, Michelle Hurd, second right, and marchers attend the Day of Solidarity union rally on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The event includes members of SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the AFL-CIO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Martin Sheen, left, and Allison Janney attend the Day of Solidarity union rally on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The event includes members of SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the AFL-CIO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Kerry Washington, left, and Joshua Malina attend a Day of Solidarity union rally on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The event includes members of SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the AFL-CIO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Ron Perlman speaks at the Day of Solidarity union rally on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The event includes members of SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the AFL-CIO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Kevin E. West attends the Day of Solidarity union rally on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The event includes members of SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the AFL-CIO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Dule Hill, from left, Richard Schiff and Martin Sheen attend the Day of Solidarity union rally on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The event includes members of SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the AFL-CIO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)









Ice-T performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 1, 2023. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)





