Naturals rally falls short

Drillers 9, Naturals 6

Tulsa scored nine runs in the top of the second inning and held on to defeat Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The Drillers sent 12 batters to the plate in the second inning and quickly erased a 1-0 Naturals lead. Diego Cartaya hit a two-run home run off Northwest Arkansas starter Tyson Guerrero (1-2) and Josh Stowers added a three-run blast off Naturals reliever T.J. Sikkema to make it 9-1.

The Naturals scored a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth. They brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth. But catcher Luca Tresh popped out to end the game.

Naturals third baseman and former Arkansas Razorback Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier) extended his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning single. He went 2 for 2 with a double, scored a run and walked three times. Tresh also added two hits and drove in three runs.

The Naturals dropped to 23-23 in the second half and is now 1 1/2 games behind Wichita in the Texas League North Division standings. The Wind Surge defeated Arkansas 5-1 on Wednesday night.